East Aldine offices were the venue for a meeting last Tuesday night, between the Aldine community and many of the deputies that patrol District II. Captain Ken Melancon welcomed that audience, and moderated the presentation. He explained that Sheriff Ed Gonzales intended for these meetings to be on a regular basis, throughout the County. Melancon noted that his District is responsible to cover 290 square miles, with 500,000 persons residing. He has 128 officers, who work 3 shifts and 7 days. More resources are needed, and the audience learned that 50 new police cars and 150 new officers are due in the County soon.

Melancon said that crime had been reduced in the last year, and there was a “huge difference.”

However, he acknowledged that Aldine had problems with individuals being robbed, gang activity, loud noise, and celebratory shooting into the sky. He promised additional effort on these problems.

Melancon praised his department for their work during Hurricane Harvey, noting that they had made 3635 water rescues during the flooding.

(more…)