NOTICE: CASTLEWOOD DITCH CLEAN-UP

SATURDAY, JULY 14, 2018

Hello Castlewood Residents Only:

Let’s clean out any leaves, small tree limbs, paper, cans, etc. from your ditch. Help your neighbor if you can.

All trash must fit inside a trash bag and needs to be out BY NOON JULY 14th, and placed by your mailbox.

Precinct 2 from Harris County will send a truck to pick up the bags on that date ONLY. For more information, call 713-306-0231.