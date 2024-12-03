BAA holds Volunteer Awards Celebration!

By Mariana Sanchez Bonding Against Adversity

On November 16, 2024, the Board Of Directors, Community partners, and people from the community get together at Manny’s Mexican Seafood Restaurant located in the heart of the East Aldine in the East Mount Houston road, to honor our great volunteers who helped BAA to achieved the Mission to “Helping Others Help Themselves” many of the New Citizens came together with flowers gifts to show the appreciation for their teachers and volunteers who help them to complete their citizenship application.

They were delighted with the Garcia Leza Choir directed by Maria Funez a great music Director. Also we have the Jazz music from Raymond Victor a great musician who entertained the volunteers and kept them dancing and enjoying his music. November is the month to give thanks to others and is the best time to celebrate our volunteering.

We honor Marcelina Govea Mata as a volunteer of the Year 2024, she has gone up and beyond helping Bonding during 2024. Also Charles Castany received special recognition for his dedication and passion to help the community. All the Volunteer teachers and Workshop volunteers received a picture with part of the puzzle from the masterpiece Bonding Against Adversity.

It was well attended; more than 160 people were present, and most importantly, we felt the love from all the attendees. We are a big family, and they are so engaging with the community. We are so proud of all our new citizens, most of whom voted for the first time during the presidential election.

We invite them to be part of the Ambassadors for Bonding Against Adversity for everyone to know that if you are a Legal Resident for more than 3 or five years don’t wait anymore is time to Naturalize and become a Citizens. Bonding Against Adversity commitment is to help you from the beginning to the end. No matter if you don’t speak English or need financial assistance this is the organization to go to. All the staff at Bonding Against Adversity is here to help.

Don’t wait and be part of the Puzzle! Become a volunteer for a great Organization.

Mariana Sanchez Chief Operating Officer