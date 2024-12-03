East Aldine Team delivers Thanksgiving Turkeys

2024 Turkey Giveaway

On Saturday, November 23rd, the East Aldine Management District Board and staff embraced the season of Giving Thanks. It was our pleasure to bless East Aldine families at our Turkey Giveaway. Huge thanks to our partners & dedicated volunteers for helping make this possible. Many turkeys were given out as cars drove through the East Aldine parking lot, and then District staff members hand delivered turkeys to those families unable to participate in the drivethru.

We’re so grateful for this community!

Sorteo de pavo 2024 Noviembre 23rd, 2024 El sábado, el Distrito de East Aldine tuvo la oportunidad de regalar pavos a la comunidad.Fue un placer bendecir a las familias de East Aldine. Un gran agradecimiento a nuestros socios y voluntarios dedicados por ayudar a hacer esto posible. ¡Estamos muy agradecidos por esta comunidad!