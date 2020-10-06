Garcia proposes County tax cut

HARRIS COUNTY – Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia proposed this week a motion to cut Harris County property tax rates. The motion was approved by Commissioners Court unanimously. The Garcia plan proposes a rate that will save taxpayers 1.3 cents per $100 of assessed value on their homes. The plan not only saves taxpayers money, it also still funds crucial priorities such as Flood Control and Harris Health.

“This will be our first consecutive tax reduction in at least ten years, and I’m proud to have proposed the motion to put us on a path toward a rate cut. As we all deal with a pandemic and economic crisis, my hope is that property tax relief will help our neighbors who are struggling. At the same time, essential county services must remain a priority — to both support the local economy, as well as to keep us prepared for any future challenges. Pandemic or not, Harris County remains at risk for devastating flooding, so this proposed tax rate does an effective job of easing the tax burden on residents, while being able to continue to fund crucial county priorities,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

After an upcoming public input period, the Court will vote to officially certify the tax rate at the Commissioners Court hearing to be held on October 27th.