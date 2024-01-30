Greenspoint Apartment fire displaces 18 families

GREENSPOINT — Several families are looking for a place to stay after a fire ripped through an apartment complex last Sunday evening in north Houston, officials said.

Houston fire investigators say it happened around 5 p.m. at the Serena Village Apartments on Greens Road near Imperial Valley.

HFD says the fire impacted 18 units; six burned, and the other 12 sustained smoke and water damage.

Luckily, no one was injured, investigators said.

Residents escaped out into the street feeling helpless as they watched their homes burn.

“I looked up and saw so much smoke and fire coming from the roof, so I started yelling and telling my family to get out,” displaced resident Laura Sandoval said.

Sandoval has yet to learn what condition her apartment is in now or if she can ever return.

“We don’t know what to do because we don’t have a place to stay or water or food,” she said.

Destiny Godfrey is feeling the same panic as a mother and a provider.

“I lost everything. My kids lost everything. I have two boys, a five and a seven- year-old,” Godfrey said.

The Houston Fire Department said multiple people called 911 when the fire started. They did have water supply issues initially but were able to get the fire under control.

“People were home. We had bystanders everywhere, so once we kind of got everything situated, everything set up, we were able to get everything knocked down pretty quick,” district chief Mattew Corso said.

Investigators said they are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

They said the Red Cross will help those who are displaced.

“It is mind-blowing. I have never been in this type of situation, so I am a little shaken,” Godrey said.

Sandoval did start a GoFundMe so her family can begin to rebuild their lives. A GoFundMe has also been set up for Godfrey to help her family rebuild.