Pct. 2 celebrates widening of Aldine Mail Route completion

Road and Sidewalk Improvements

ALDINE – Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and the community celebrated the completion of the reconstruction of a portion of Aldine Mail Route. This section of Aldine Mail Route from Slater Lane to Aldine Westfield Road was part of the High Injury Network because of the prevalence of fatal and serious accidents in the area.

The improvements include the expansion of a two-lane to five-lane road, new sidewalks, and drainage upgrades to provide a safer commute for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.