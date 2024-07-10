Recycling Center Open Hours for July 10-13

Due to the magnitude of the storm damage and continued power outages, the Recycling Center is to remain open without appointments until Saturday, July 13th.

The East Aldine Neighborhood Depository and Recycling Center is open from 9 a.m. until the containers are full or until 4:30 p.m., no appointment necessary.

EA residents may drop off tree waste (trunks, branches, etc.) and heavy trash. Please note: ID & proof of EA residency is required.

Address: 2789 Hopper Rd., Houston, Tx 77093. We will resume regular business operations and hours on Saturday, July 13th by appointment only. Visit AldineDistrict.org/recycle for more information.

El Depósito y Centro de Reciclaje del Vecindario de East Aldine está abierto desde las 9 a.m. hasta que se llenen los contenedores o hasta las 4:30 p.m., sin cita.

Los residentes de East Aldine pueden dejar los desechos de los árboles (troncos, ramas, etc.) y la basura pesada. Tenga en cuenta: se requiere identificación y prueba de residencia de EA.

Dirección: 2789 Hopper Rd., Houston, Tx 77093. Reanudaremos las operaciones comerciales regulares y el horario el sábado 13de julio solo con cita. Visite AldineDistrict.org/recycle para obtener más información.