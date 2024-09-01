Commissioner Garcia urging residents to register with STEAR

By David Taylor

Managing Editor

Three months into the hurricane season and the Houston area has suffered two storms—the Derecho and Hurricane Beryl–that brought massive damage. Both also brought power outages that prompted evacuations for some to escape the summer heat. Some of those evacuations were hampered for First Responders who didn’t have information on those who needed evacuation.

A text with a recorded message from Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia to residents reminds them to register with STEAR—the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry.

“It is a free registry created by the State of Texas for residents with disabilities and or residents that are medically fragile, such as those with limited mobility, those who may require personal care assistance, have communication barriers or that require transportation during a county emergency such as a severe weather event,” Garcia said in the recording.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) coordinates the state emergency management program which ensures the state and local governments respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters. They implement plans and programs to help prevent or lessen the impact of emergencies and disasters by increasing public awareness about threats and hazards, coordinate emergency planning, and provides extensive specialized training for emergency responders and local officials, according to their website.

“By registering, you’re helping emergency responders understand and plan for the assistance you may need in a crisis,” the recording continued.

Registering does not guarantee that residents will receive a specific service during an emergency since those services vary by community. To know precisely how your community will use the STEAR information, contact your local emergency management office.

Who should register?

The state of Texas offered a list of those who should register including those with disabilities, medically fragile, those with access and functional needs such as limited mobility, communication barriers, any wo might require additional medical assistance during an emergency event, and those who require personal care assistance.

How to Register

To register online go to https://stear.tdem.texas.gov/Login.aspx. Residents may also dial 2-1-1 or use your video telephone relay option of choice to contact 211 at 877-541-7905 (Texas Information Referral Network). Forms for nursing homes and assisted living centers are available online as well as individual registration forms.

Required Information to Register

Only basic information is required for registration such as name, address, phone number, primary language and some additional questions to capture vital information for local emergency planners and responders. Emergency contact information is requested along with caregiver information, any pets, transportation assistance for home evacuation, and whether there is a communication barrier, disability, functional or medical needs.

Garcia also reminds residents that registration is required every year to keep the list up-to-date. For more information, visit www.stear.tdem.texas.gov.