Houston Texans award $20,000 to MacArthur Football

HOUSTON–MacArthur High School head football coach Blake Ware received a pleasant surprise when he arrived at the Houston Texans offices on Friday, Oct. 4.

Ware thought he was going to the Texans headquarters to be part of a high school coaches meeting, but then he arrived he was greeted by Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair who presented Ware, the first-year Generals head coach, with a check for $20,000 to support the MacArthur football program.

The funds can be used to purchase new equipment or provide for other needs for the Generals football program.

Ware said he and the MacArthur football program were grateful for the generous gift from Mr. McNair and the Texans.

The MacArthur Generals Football program, school, and community are extremely thankful to the Houston Texans, the McNair Family and their 2024 Grow the Game Initiative,Ware said. Their example of service to others is a pillar that we are instilling into our kids at Mac- Arthur. The impact of their generosity cannot be understated and will go a long way to enhance the experience of the kids in our football program.(Go Big Red!

This year, in honor of Founder s Day (in honor of late Texans founder Robert C. McNair s legacy to giving back to the Houston community), Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair and her son Cal launched their new Grow the Game Initiative to support local high school football programs.

Ware was joined at the check presentation event by Aldine ISD Executive Director of Athletics Dre Thompson.