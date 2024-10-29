MacArthur students paint mural as part of East Aldine’s Big Walls, Big Dreams project

Aldine ISD leaders and Board of Trustees recently joined the East Aldine Management District (EAMD) and MacArthur High School students and staff members to celebrate the completion of the mural project at the campus. The project, a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit, was made possible by the EAMD and its Arts Council with the Big Walls, Big Dreams initiative in collaboration with Up Art Studio. According to Kaileigh Newman, AISD’s visual arts director, the captivating mural reflects these values and is a source of pride and inspiration for our community.

“Art truly connects the community with a sense of belonging and cultural identity,” said Newman.

We extend a massive shoutout to well-known Houston area artist Jesse de Leon for bringing his vision and talent to life, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Mac- Arthur community, and engaging our students.

The hands-on involvement of our MacArthur students in this project has not only added to its beauty but also cultivated a sense of pride and ownership within our school community.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the East Aldine District Board of Directors, the East Aldine Arts Council, Aldine ISD and Board of Trustees, Up Art Studio, and the fantastic Mac- Arthur staff and students for their invaluable contributions to this remarkable project.

“As an art educator and leader, I hope we continue to embrace the transformative power of art, collaboration, and community together,” added Newman.