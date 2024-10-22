No. 14 Aggies host No. 8 LSU: Texans host Indy in AFC South battle

Things are getting interesting in college and pro football as we enter the closing weeks of October.

In the college game, a number of teams are in contention for one of the 12 berths in the College Football Playoffs (CFP).No. 1-ranked Texas looked every bit as the nation’s top team with a dominating 34-3 over arch rival Oklahoma two weeks ago in the Cotton Bowl. Alabama, which was upset at Vanderbilt on Oct. 5 struggled at home to beat a game South Carolina team and Crimson Tide fans have to be wondering just what’s going on with Kalen DeBoer’s defense. They are letting leads slip away and giving up chunks of yards on the ground. Something needs to be fixed in Tuscaloosa or the Tide might not be one of the 12 to make the CFP playoffs. The No. 7-ranked Crimson Tide defense will have another tough assignment on Saturday when they host No. 11-ranked Missouri, which was a plethora of offensive weapons.

In College Station, first-year head coach Mike Elko has his Aggies rolling and they will get another chance to enhance their CFP resume on Saturday when they host No. 8-ranked LSU in what should be a donnybrook of a game.

No. 1-ranked Texas has a tough road test at upset minded Vanderbilt. The Commodores pulled off the upset of the year on Oct. 5 when they upset then No. 1-ranked Alabama,40-35. Could Vandy do it twice in a row in a three-week period. We shall find out on Saturday.

No. 12 Notre Dame also has a tough test this weekend when they take on No. 25-ranked Navy (5-0 entering their Oct. 19 game against Charlotte) at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (home of the Giants and Jets).

In the NFL, the Texans can begin to separate themselves from the rest of the AFC South when they host the Colts looking to sweep Indianapolis and move to 3-0 in the division with just 3 division games left to play. Two weeks ago in their 41-21 thumping of New England, the Houston offense got a big boost with the return of running back Joe Mixon, who rushed for 102 yards and scored two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving). The Texans offense is good, but even better with a strong running game and with Mixon back in the lineup, the offense should continue to shine, even without top wideout Nico Collins (hamstring injury) on injured reserve.

Week 8 begins with Minnesota visiting the Rams on Thursday Night Football. The woeful Cowboys visit San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. To say the Cowboys are a mess would be an understatement. Two weeks ago heading into their bye week, they were embarrassed at home by the Lions, 47-9 on owner Jerry Jones’ 82nd birthday. His team gave him a heck of a bray present. Dating back to last year’s blowout loss in the Wild Card round, Dallas has lost four straight games at home. Maybe playing on the road will help them get out of their funk, but probably not considering the 49ers have owned the Cowboys over the last few years.

Other interesting games in Week 8 have the Bills making a cross-country trip to take on Seattle, while Philadelphia visits a Cincinnati team that is looking to get on a run.

In District 14-6A action, Eisenhower and Nimitz go at it in a key game for both team’s playoff chances. Aldine takes on Davis and MacArthur plays at a hot Westfield team.

Before we take a look at this weeks games, let’s review last weeks results. A 7-5 week brought the season record to 57- 27 (68%).

Now, onto this weekend’s games.

HIGH SCHOOL

MacArthur at Westfield – Blake Ware’s Mustangs have a tough task on Thursday night when they face District 14-6A leader Westfield at Planet Ford Stadium at 7 p.m. Two weeks ago, Ware won his first district game as the Generals head coach and will count on dual threat QB Lance Nero (423 passing yards, 3 TDs/429 rushing yards, 3 TDs) to lead the way against a Westfield team that has two productive running back in Miles Dent (647 yards, 4 TDs) and Damonte Ford (478 yards, 15 TDs). My pick, Westfield 33, MacArthur 17

Eisenhower vs. Nimitz – Odell James’s Eagles take on Cornelius Harmon’s Cougars on Thursday night at Thorne Stadium in a key league game for both teams. Eisenhower stood at 1-2 in district play heading into Week 4, while Nimitz stood at 2-1 after they lost their first game of the year two weeks ago to Westfield (42-17). The Eagles will count on QB EJ Durst (366 yards, 3 TDs) and running back Elijah Dixon (459 yards, 6 TDs), while the Cougars will be led by QB Albert Brown (1,253 yards, 17 TDs) and wideouts Malachi Augustus (25 receptions, 465 yards, 8 TDs) and Ke’Lyn Washom (20 receptions, 431 yards, 5 TDs). My pick, Nimitz 32, Eisenhower 29

Aldine vs. Davis – Cirilo Ojeda’s Mustangs take on Kelvin Chatman’s Falcons on Saturday evening at Thorne Stadium. The Mustangs’ offense has had a tough go of it lately, while the Falcons are squarely in the playoff hunt having won two of their first three league games. Davis is led by QB Andre Salazar (844 yards, 6 TDs) and running back Nicholas Tramble (479 yards, 3 TDs). My pick, Davis 34, Aldine 16

NCAA

Missouri at Alabama – No. 19 Missouri and their highpowered offense visit Tuscaloosa to face No. 7-ranked Alabama in a key SEC game for both squads. Two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide survived a home scare against South Carolina and literally escaped with a 27-25 win. The ‘Bama defense has been susceptible to the big-play and that’s not good news with a Tigers team that has one of the best wideouts in the country in Luther Burden III (31 receptions, 398 yards, 4 TDs) and fellow big-play wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (31 receptions, 407 yards, 1 TD). Mizzu has a solid QB in Brady Cook (1,351 yards, 7 TDs) as well. The Crimson Tide has perhaps the best dual threat QB in the country in Jalen Milroe (1483 passing yards, 12 TDs/319 rushing yards, 11 TDs) and two solid wideouts in true freshman Ryan Williams (23 receptions, 576 yards, 6 TDs) and Germie Bernard (20 receptions, 309 yards, 2 TDs). The Tigers are not a good road team, so look for ‘Bama to get up early and not let up on the gas as they did against South Carolina. My pick, Alabama 33, Missouri 23

Notre Dame vs. Navy – No. 12 Notre Dame takes on No. 25 Navy on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in The Meadowlands. Navy is one of the best stories of the 2024 college season, jumping out to a 5-0 start (they should be 6-0 when they face the Irish considering they faced a soso Charlotte team last Saturday). It’s the first time in 28 years that Navy has gone 6-0 to start a season. The Midshipmen are potent on offense, as evidenced by their average of 43.6 points per game. They are led by dual threat QB Blake Horvath (771 passing yards, 7 TDs/565 rushing yards, 10 TDs). That offense will get its first major test against a very solid ND defense that allows just 11 points per game. ND also has a decent defense led by QB Riley Leonard (979 passing yards, 6 TDs/405 rushing yards, 8 TDs), running back Jeremiyah Love (426 yards, 6 TDs) and wide receiver Beaux Collins (21 receptions, 266 yards, 1 TD). Look for Navy’s undefeated season to end on Saturday in the Meadowlands. My pick, Notre Dame 31, Navy 23

LSU at Texas A&M – No. 9 LSU heads to College Station to take on No. 14 Texas A&M in an important SEC game for both teams. Two weeks ago, the Tigers upset Ole Miss, 29-26 in overtime, while the Aggies enjoyed the week off. LSU has a potent offense led by QB Garrett Nussmeier (1,989 yards, 18 TDs), running back Caden Durham (251 yards, 3 TDs) and big-play wideouts Kyren Lacy (30 receptions, 463 yards, 6 TDs) and Aaron Anderson (30 receptions, 452 yards, 3 TDs). This LSU offense will be tested by a very good Aggie defense that is solid up front. Look for the A&M front seven to get after Nussmeier early and force a turnover or two. The Aggies offense is rounding into form with the return of starting QB Conner Weigman (585 yards, 6 TDs) and a solid running game led by Le’Veon Moss (609 yards, 6 TDs) and Amari Daniels (245 yards, 4 TDs). Look for the Ags to use the running game to control the clock and keep the Tiger offense off of the field for big chunks of time. My pick, Texas A&M 26, LSU 23

Texas at Vanderbilt – The No. 1 Texas Longhorns head to Nashville to take on this season’s darlings,the Vanderbilt Commodores. On Oct. 5, Vandy pulled off the upset of the year by beating then No. 1-ranked Alabama, 40-35. The Commodores whipped the Crimson Tide on both lines of scrimmage and have a big-play QB in Diego Pavin (1,116 passing yards, 10 TDs/388 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and a solid runner in Sedrick Alexander (339 yards, 5 TDs). That offense will get a real test against a UT defense that allowed just three points to OU two weeks ago in their 34-3 route of the Sooners. The defense recorded four sacks and forced three turnovers. Look for that unit to get after Pavin early and often. Texas also has a load of talent on offense led by QB Quinn Ewers (890 yards, 9 TDs), running back Trey Wisner (278 yards, 2 TDs) and big-play wideout Isaiah Bond (21 receptions, 369 yards, 3 TDs) and tight end Gunnar Helm (21 receptions, 311 yards, 2 TDs). If Texas is to fulfill its destination of racing the CFP title game, UT will need to win a tough road contest, which they will on Saturday. My pick, Texas 36, Vanderbilt 20

NFL

Minnesota at Los Angeles Rams – Week 8 begins with Thursday Night Football as the surprise team of the 2024 season, the Minnesota Vikings, head to LA to take on the struggling Rams. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connel has done a heck of a job with making journey man QB Sam Darnold (1,111 yards, 11 TDs) a key piece of the Vikes offense. Minnesota also has a strong running game led by Aaron Jones (356 yards, 2 TDs) and one of the best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson (26 receptions, 450 yards, 4 TDs). The Rams has been decimated by injuries this year, losing their two best wideouts, Cooper Kupp and Puca Nuka, to injuries. Both could return for this game, which would be a big boost for QB Matthew Stafford (1,238 yards, 3 TDs). The Rams can run the ball thanks to Kyren Williams (360 yards, 6 TDS). Look for the Minnesota defense to be the difference maker in this one as the Vikings’ magical season continues. My pick, Minnesota 24, Los Angeles Rams 16

Indianapolis at Houston – The Texans will look for a sweep of the Colts when Indy visits NRG Stadium on Sunday. Houston opened the season with a road win over the Colts and the offense got a huge boost two weeks ago with the return of starting running back Joe Mixon (286 yards, 3 total TDs). QB C.J. Stroud (1,577 yards, 10 TDs) is without star wide receiver Nico Collins, but he still has weapons in Stefon Diggs (37 receptions, 392 yards, 3 TDs) and the speedy Tank Dell (20 receptions, 194 yards, 1 TD). Look for the Texans defense to get after Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco (716 yards, 7 TDs) as the Texans roll at home. My pick, Houston 34, Indianapolis 15

Buffalo at Seattle – The Bills make the cross-country trek to take on a Seattle team that is in bad need of a big win. Two weeks ago, the Seahawks lost at home to the 49ers for their third straight loss, while the Bills picked up a nice road win over the Jets. Buffalo is led by QB Josh Allen (1,160 yards, 10 TDs/ 178 rushing yards, 3 TDs), running back James Cook (309 yards, 4 TDs), wide receiver Khalil Shakir (20 receptions, 249 yards, 2 TDs) and tight end Dalton Kinkaid (21 receptions, 217 yards, 1 TD). Seattle is led by QB Geno Smith (1,778 yards, 6 TDS), running back Kenneth Walker III (234 yards, 5 TS) and wide receivers DK Metcalf (31 receptions, 469 yards, 2 TD) and Tyler Lockett (26 receptions, 339 yards, 1 TD). Seattle needs this one more and will step up come Sunday. My pick, Seattle 31, Buffalo 26

Philadelphia at Cincinnati – The Eagles head to Cinci to take on a Bengals team that knows it needs to get on a roll if it hopes to get back in the AFC playoff race. The Eagles have struggled at times behind QB Jalen Hurts (1,194 passing yards, 6 TDs/196 rushing yards, 2 TDs), but have a strong runner in Saquon Barkley (482 yards, 4 TDs). Philly can also hurt teams in the passing game with big-play wideouts A.J. Brown (11 receptions, 235 yards, 2 TDs in just two games) and DeVonta Smith (24 receptions, 303 yards, 2 TDs). The Bengals have a potent offense led by QB Joe Burrow (1,578 yards, 12 TDS) and wideout Ja’Marr Chase (34 receptions, 565 yards, 5 TDs). Look for the Bengals to start a run and they do so with a big home win on Sunday over the Eagles. My pick, Cincinnati 31, Philadelphia 24

Dallas at San Francisco – Maybe playing on the road will help the Cowboys get out of their funk, but from what they’ve shown in their first six games, I don’t think so. Dallas is bad on both lines of scrimmage, they have no running game and one real threat in the passing game in wideout CeeDee Lamb (32 receptions, 467 yards, 2 TDs). Dallas owner Jerry Jones gave QB Dak Prescott $60 million a year to underachieve. Prescott (1,602 yards, 8 TDs/6 interceptions). Prescott needs to get it going or this could turn into a very loooong season in Big D. Playing at SF is no treat as the 49ers have owned the Cowboys lately. SF looks like it might be getting on a roll behind QB Brock Purdy (1,629 yards, 9 TDs), running back Jordan Mason (609 yards, 3 TDs), wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk (23 receptions, 351 yards) and Deebo Samuel (20 receptions, 335 yards, 1 TD) and tight end George Kittle (28 receptions, 283 yards, 5 TDs). This one could get ugly on Sunday night. My pick, San Francisco 36, Dallas 20