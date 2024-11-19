Texans look to take control of AFC South against Titans: No. 8 Indiana has tough task against No. 2 Ohio State

Things are winding down in the college football season, and as teams prepare to take on their traditional rivals during the Thanksgiving weekend, there is a huge game in the Big 10 this Saturday.

No. 8-ranked Indiana, one of, if not, the best stories of the 2024 season takes its 10-0 record to No. 2-ranked Ohio State on Saturday. The Hoosiers aren’t just a basketball school anymore, not since they hired Curt Cignetti from James Madison. Cignetti forged a 52-9 record at James Madison and brought his Midas touch to Indiana, where he just keeps winning.

Cignetti’s team will face its toughest test of the season against a Buckeye team that is rolling and has its sights set on not only a Big 10 title, but a national title as well.

This should be a good one in Columbus on Saturday.

There aren’t a lot of big games on the college schedule this weekend, aside from the clash in Columbus, but there is an interesting one slated for Yankee Stadium in New York where No. 25-ranked Army (9-0) will face No. 10-ranked Notre Dame. This game used to be one of the biggest in college football back in the ‘40s and 50s, but has lost a big of its significance due to the fact Army struggled to be relevant over the last few decades, but this Black Knights team is one of the top rushing teams in the nation and will face its sternest test against an Irish defense that has allowed just nine points a game through their first nine contests.

No. 11-ranked Alabama heads to Norman to take on the disappointing Sooners, who could very well be playing for head coach Brent Venables job. OU fell to 5-5 two weeks ago after their 30-23 loss at Missouri, while the Crimson Tide rolled to a 42-13 victory at LSU thanks to four rushing TDs by QB Jalen Milroe. Alabama needs to win out to have a shot at one of the 12 College Football berths, so look for Kalen DeBoer’s team to be focused come Saturday.

In the NFL, the Texans host the Titans as DeMeco Ryan’s’ team will be looking to take control of the AFC South. Two weeks ago, the Texas lost a tough one at home to the Lions, 26-23 on a last-second 57-yard field goal. Houston needs to get its offense back on track. The Texans scored 23 points in the first half against the Lions, but were shutout in the second half.

In other games on the Week 12 schedule, Pittsburgh and Cleveland renew their heated rivalry on Thursday Night Football, while the disappointing Dallas Cowboys travel to Washington to take on the Commanders. Dallas appears to be playing out the string on what could very well be a double-digit loss season. Starting QB Dak Prescott has been lost for the year with a severe hamstring injury. The offense wasn’t playing all that well with him as the starter, and it is really struggling now with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance under center.

The Lions, perhaps the best team in the NFL, head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, while Minnesota and the Bears do battle in Chicago in a key AFC North contest. There’s a good one in the NFC West this Sunday as the surprising Arizona Cardinals (6-4 after their 31-6 dismantling of the Jets) head to Seattle. The 49ers head to Green Bay to take on the Packers in an important game for both team’s playoff hopes, while Sunday Night Football will feature the Eagles at the Rams. Week 12 concludes with a good one on Monday Night Football as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

I want to give a shout out to the two Aldine ISD teams that earned playoff berths. Kelvin Chatman’s Davis Falcons took on Conroe in big district last week, while Cornelius Harmon’s Nimitz Cougars faced The Woodlands in bi-district.

Before we take a look at this weekend’s schedule, let’s review last week’s record. A phenomenal 11-1 week upped the season record to 83-37 (69%).

Now, onto this weekend’s game.

NCAA

Alabama at Oklahoma – No. 11-ranked Alabama heads to Norman to take on a Sooners team that has found that life in the SEC isn’t all sunshine and puppy dogs. OU dropped to 5-5 on the season two weeks ago with its 30-23 loss at Missouri, while the Crimson Tide played perhaps its best game of the season with its 42-13 pasting of LSU in Baton Rogue. ‘Bama QB Jalen Milroe (2,046 passing yards, 13 TDs/565 rushing yards, 16 TDs) ran over and around the Tigers for 185 yards and four TDs. It was the second straight year that Milroe scored four rushing touchdowns against the Bayou Bengals. Look for another from Milroe, running back Jam Miller (488 yards, 7 TDs) and wide receiver Ryan Williams (37 receptions, 731 yards, 7 TDs). Look for the ‘Bama defense to harass OU QB Jackson Arnold (1,243 yards, 12 TDs) all afternoon. My pick, Alabama 33, Oklahoma 16

Army vs. Notre Dame – No. 25 Army takes on No. 10 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium in a big game for both teams and their CFP chances. Army is run of the top rushing teams in the country, and that ground game will get a stern test against one of the top defenses in the country. The Irish defense has allowed just 100 points in their first nine game, but they will face a QB in Bryson Daily (1,062 rushing yards, 21 TDs/644 passing yards, 7 TDs) who is one of the best option QBs in the country. Daily also has a solid running back in Kanye Udoh (856 yards, 9 TDs). The ND defense will look to shut down the Black Knights run, which won’t be easy. The Irish have a pretty fair running QB as well in Riley Leonard (1,575 passing yards, 9 TDs/609 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and a capable runner in Jeremiyah Love (583 yards, 10 TDs). ND also has a decent passing game, led by wideout Beaux Collins (29 receptions, 374 yards, 2 TDs). Look for the ND defense to be the difference maker in this one as the Irish pad their CFP resume with a big win in Yankee Stadium. My pick, Notre Dame 31, Army 23

Indiana at Ohio State – The Game of the Week pits the surprising No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers against No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday. Indiana first-year head coach Curt Cignetti has done a masterful job in his first year on the job. He has a big-play QB in Kurtis Rourke (2,410 passing yards, 21 TDs), a strong running game led by Justice Ellison (688 yards, 9 TDs) and Ty Son Lawton (508 yards, 9 TDs) and a quality wideout in Elijah Sarratt (35 receptions, 685 yards, 6 TDs). The Hoosier offense will get its biggest test against a fast and experienced OSU defense. Indiana had an extra week to prepare for this game and that might not be enough against a Buckeye team that is focused on winning a national championship. The Buckeyes have a pretty fair offense as well led by QB Will Howard (2,237 passing yards, 22 TDs), two quality runners in Quinshon Judkins (647 yards, 6 TDs) and TreVeyon Henderson (588 yards, 5 TDs) and two big-play wide receivers in true freshman Jeremiah Smith (45 receptions, 765 yards,9 TDs) and veteran Emeka Egbuka (47 receptions, 557 yards, 8 TDs). I think Indiana hangs with the Buckeyes, but look for OSU to pull away in the fourth quarter to pick up a big late-season win. My pick, Ohio State 31, Indiana 22

NFL

Pittsburgh at Cleveland – Week 12 begins with Thursday Night Football as the surging Steelers visit the slumping Browns in a renewal of one of the nastiest rivalries in the NFL. To say these to teams do not like one another would be an understatement, which means the Browns will probably put forth a solid effort in this one, but it won’t be enough to slow down Pittsburgh and QB Russell Wilson (737 passing yards, 6 TDs in three games), running back Najee Harris (645 yards, 3 TDs) and big-play wideout George Pickens (40 receptions, 639 yards, 2 TDs). The Steelers will be coming off a tough game against another division rival, Baltimore, but look for the Steeler defense to be the difference maker against a suspect Browns offense. My pick, Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 13

Detroit at Indianapolis – The high-flying Lions hit the road for the second time in three weeks to take on the reeling Colts in Indianapolis. Two weeks ago, Detroit overcame a 23-7 first half deficit at Houston and rallied for a 26-23 win on a last second field goal. The Lions won in spite of five interceptions by QB Jared Goff (2,080 yards, 16 TDs). Goff has a load of weapons led by running backs Jahmry Gibb (727 yards, 8 total TDs), and David Montgomery (520 yards, 8 total TDs) and dependable wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (54 receptions, 524 yards, 7 TDs). The Detroit defense will get after Indy QB Joe Flacco (1,167 yards, 9 TDs) and look to slow down running back Jonathan Taylor (616 yards, 5 TDs). The Lions can help the Texans in their quest for a second straight AFC South title with a win in Indy. My pick, Detroit 33, Indianapolis 20

Dallas at Washington – The Cowboys head to Washington looking like a dead team at this point of the season. Two weeks ago, Jerry Jones’ team fell to 3-6 after getting curb stomped at home by the Eagles, 34-6. Starting QB Dak Prescott is finished for the season with a severe hamstring injury. The offense is now in the hands of Cooper Rush (a whole 45 passing yards against Philly) and turnover-prone Trey Lance. Good luck with that Jerry. Washington has been one of the biggest surprises of the season and is squarely in the playoff hunt thanks to sensational rookie QB Jayden Daniels (2,147 passing yards, 9 TDs/464 rushing yards, 4 TDs). Look for Daniels to run around the suspect Dallas defense, while running backs Brian Robinson (464 yards, 6 TDs) and Austin Ekeler (326 yards, 4 TDs) run over it and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (47 receptions, 711 yards, 6 TDs) will make plays downfield. This one should be over by halftime. My pick, Washington 36, Dallas 13

Minnesota at Chicago – A big one in the NFC North for the Vikings who have come back to earth a bit after winning their first five games. QB Sam Darnold (2,141 yards, 17 TDs) needs to get back on his early–season roll. Two weeks ago, Darnold and the Vikes offense only mustered four field goals against that juggernaut Jaguars defense. Look for Darnold and wideout Justin Jefferson (53 receptions, 831 yards, 5 TDs) to get back on track against a suspect Bears defense. The Chicago offense has also been in a funk lately as rookie QB Caleb Williams (1,785 yards, 9 TDs) has not played well over the last month. Look for the Vikes defense to make it another long day for Williams and the Bears. My pick, Minnesota 26, Chicago 16

TENNESSEE AT HOUSTON – The Texans will look to put a clamp on the AFC South when the struggling Titans visit NRG Stadium on Sunday. Tennessee might just be the perfect tonic for the Texans offense that has struggled in the second half lately. QB C.J. Stroud (2,371 yards, 12 TDs) hopes to get star wide receiver Nico Collins (32 receptions, 567 yards, 3 TDs in first 5 games of the season) back for this one and that would be a huge boost for the offense. Running back Joe Mixon (655 yards, 8 total TDs) should have a big day against the Tennessee defense. Look for the Texans defense to get after Titans QB Will Levis (574 yards, 7 TDs/7 interceptions) and force the turnover over prone QB to give it to the Texans a time or two, or three. My pick, Houston 33, Tennessee 16

Arizona at Seattle – Don’t look now, but the Arizona Cardinals are cooking on both sides of the ball and are a legitimate playoff contender. Two weeks ago, the Cards dismantled the Jets, 31-6. QB Kyler Murray (2,058 passing yards, 12 TDs/371 rushing yards, 4 TDs) and he’s getting help from running back James Conner (697 yards, 5 TDs) and rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. (33 receptions, 499 yards, 6 TDs). Seattle has some offensive weapons as well in QB Geno Smith (2,560 yards, 11 TDs), running back Kenneth Walker III (398 yards, 6 TDs0 and wide receivers DK Metcalf (35 receptions, 568 yards, 3 TDs) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (50 receptions, 565 yards, 3 TDs).This could turn into an offensive shootout, but I think Arizona has the better defense, which will carry the Cardinals to a big road win. My pick, Arizona 31, Seattle 27

San Francisco at Green Bay – A good one for the Lambeau Field faithful pits the surging 49ers against the solid Packers on Sunday. The 49ers got over the .500 mark two weeks ago with a tough road win at Tampa Bay, while the Packers had the week off. SF got superstar running back Christian McCaffrey back and he looked solid in the win. He gives QB Brock Purdy (2,454 yards, 12 TDs) one more weapon, along with tight end George Kittle (43 receptions, 560 yards, 7 TD). The Packers will need a big day from QB Jordan Love (1,820 yards, 15 TDs), who used the bye week to heal up from a number of nagging injuries he has sustained so far this season. Love will need help from running back Josh Jacobs (762 yards, 4 TDs) and wideouts Jayden Reed (36 receptions, 620 yards, 3 TDs) and Romeo Doubs (30 receptions, 412 yards, 2 TDs). The 49ers have owned the Packers the last few years and appear to be ready to go on a run. Look for SF to pick up a big road win on Sunday. My pick, San Francisco 26, Green Bay 23

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams – The Eagles and Rams get after it on Sunday Night Football as Philly will bring its high-flying offense to LaLa Land. Two weeks ago, the Rams lost at home to what was a twowin Miami team (23-15) as QB Matthew Stafford (2,262 yards, 9 TDs) could not muster even one TD pass. Stafford will need help from running back Kyren Williams (664 yards, 8 TDs) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (41 receptions, 382 yards, 2 TDs) when it takes on a very good Philly defense. The Eagle offense is pretty potent as well led by QB Jalen Hurts (1976 passing yards, 12 TDs/375 rushing yards, 10 TDs), running back Saquon Barkley (991 yards, 8 total TDs) and big-play wide receivers A.J. Brown (28 receptions, 553 yards, 3 TDs) and DeVonta Smith (37 receptions, 457 yards, 4 TDs). Philly also has tight end Dallas Goedert back, which gives Hurts one more weapon. My pick, Philadelphia 32, Los Angeles Rams 23

Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers – Week 12 concludes with a good one for the Monday Night Football crew as the Ravens and Chargers meet in LA. This game will pit the Harbaugh brothers, as John will lead the Ravens, while Jim leads the Chargers. Jim Harbaugh is a master strategist and you had better believe he will have something in the works to slow down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (2,669 passing yards, 24 TDs/538 rushing yards, 2 TDs). Good luck with that, Jim. Jackson is not a one-man offense as evidenced by running back Derrick Henry (1,120 yards, 14 total TDs) and big-play wideout Zay Flowers (50 receptions, 686 yards, 3 TDs). LA will need a big night from QB Justin Herbert (1,589 yards, 11 TDs) and running back J.K. Dobbins (670 yards, 6 TDs) and young, budding wide receiver Quentin Johnson (20 receptions, 306 yards, 5 TDS). I think the Chargers hang around in this one, but look for Jackson to be the difference maker late as Baltimore picks up a huge road win. My pick, Baltimore 30, Los Angeles Chargers 26