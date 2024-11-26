Thousands Gobble on Aldine ISD Turkeys

Aldine ISD Gives Away 1,000 Turkeys at Annual Healthy Fall Festival

ALDINE–On Saturday, November 16, Aldine ISD’s Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Department, in partnership with Equality Health Foundation and Community Health Choice, held its fourth annual Healthy Fall Festival at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center, to provide food and resources to families within the district.

Through the partnership, FACE and Equality Health Foundation were able to provide 1,000 turkeys and bags of produce to those who attended the festival. The turkeys were handed out by MacArthur students and coaches. In addition, attendees had access to vaccines and health resources. Other information that was also available to the attendees was provided by Aldine Choice Schools, Voting and Family and Community University.

“It was such a welcomed sight to have so many families in the community come out to enjoy the festival,” said Executive Director of FACE, Georgina Foroi. “Events such as these are made possible with the help of our partnerships, and we are appreciative that they care about our families as much as we do.”

The festival saw 4,250 people in attendance. They were also treated with student performances, games and activities, food trucks and raffle giveaways, which included items such as televisions and bicycles.

Fostering community involvement and providing resources are endeavors that Aldine ISD looks to implement throughout the school year, and FACE is a vital component of accomplishing just that. If you are interested in seeing what other events FACE has to offer, or are interested in seeing how you can assist FACE as well, visit their website