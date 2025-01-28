A Message From Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney

From Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney

Can you believe we all experienced a historic event this past week? According to meteorologist Jeff Lindner, Houston hasn’t had a winter event like that since 1895. During the inauguration, 50 of our students also witnessed history while visiting Washington, D.C. Even though the weather prevented them from attending the event, they covered much ground by visiting museums and hobnobbing with elected officials. While I am glad everyone was safe at home earlier this week enjoying the snow, I am happy to see our students back in the classroom learning, growing, and thriving.

There is so much to celebrate as we kick off this new year! Let’s start with a big congratulations to Aldine ISD alum Aaron Glenn, a proud Nimitz High School graduate recently named the New York Jets head coach. His story reminds us of the incredible potential in all of our students.

Speaking of making an #AldineImpact, Newsweek featured our groundbreaking HEAL Program at Nimitz High School! Thanks to a $31 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, this collaboration with Memorial Hermann Health System is transforming educational experiences for our students and health and wellness in our community.

This new high school model ensures that students in Aldine ISD interested in healthcare careers can gain real experience while still learning the core foundational math, science, and literacy skills that we focus on during those formative secondary years. We aspire to be a model for schools across the country that a holistic high school experience with fully integrated career-technical education is not just possible but profound for students and the entire community.

In more exciting news, I am pleased to announce Timothy Momanyi as Aldine ISD’s new chief financial officer. Timothy brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to ensuring that our district’s financial operations continue to support student success. Please join me in welcoming him to the Aldine family!

The Career and Technical Association of Texas (CTAT) recently recognized Aldine ISD as a CTE District of Distinction at the state level. CTAT awards the prestigious designation to districts that meet the stringent guidelines set by the CTAT Board and executive committee. This honor doesn’t happen by chance. I thank the hard work of our entire CTE team and community. I couldn’t be more proud to be among the districts leading the way in providing future-focused, transformative educational CTE experiences to our students.

Next week, students from across the district will showcase their projects at the Annual FFA Livestock Show and Auction, which will run from Wednesday, Jan. 29, until Friday, Jan. 31. Visit the CTE livestock show webpage for details and be sure to stop by on Wednesday and Thursday next week to purchase breakfast and BBQ lunch. You can also buy the student-designed t-shirt for this year’s show. But the western-themed celebration will start tonight, Friday, Jan. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as we celebrate the winners of RodeoHouston’s School Art Program in Aldine ISD. Join us at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center.

Our students, staff, and community have inspired us across the district. From the amazing Parent Literacy Day hosted by Aldine AFT at the Nimitz High School for primary and elementary students to the continued growth of parent engagement opportunities like YWLA’s Spanish classes, Aldine ISD’s impact is everywhere.

The latest Aldine Connection newsletter includes important updates like Bond 2023 projects and events like the rescheduled Spelling Bee. Be sure to check out these updates and celebrate our district’s achievements.

As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s legacy this month, let us reflect on his words: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Let’s continue to create opportunities, spread kindness, and make an #AldineImpact.

Thank you for your unwavering commitment to our students and community.