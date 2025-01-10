Aldine celebrates first Lighted Christmas Parade with Westfield FD

By Marina Flores Sugg / Guest writer

What a fun evening we had judging the East Aldine Christmas Parade floats. Thanks to all who made this possible, providing a fun and safe activity for East Aldine residents, young and old. And, many, many thanks to all of the participants in the parade. It was not easy picking only three winners. ALL of you brought smiles and cheers from the crowd.

Congratulations to winners NHA Little League -1st place, Houston Dept. Of Transformation – 2nd place, and Top Gun Cookers – 3rd place.

By Carmen Aguilar / Precinct 2

Thank you to all who made the 2024 Christmas Parade in East Aldine a success. Shout out to all our partners:

Westfield Fire Department for hosting the community in your home.

East Aldine District thank you for sharing your contracted HCSO to assist the parade and for providing the trophy’s for the top three best dressed floats. They were amazing. Thank you!

Gilbert Flores with GS Customs thank you for your tremendous generosity to give back to the community with your toy distribution. Four hundred-plus children will have a toy this year and this was just the beginning! Looking forward to working with you next year Harris County Sheriff’s Office thank you for being a part of the first

Lighted Christmas Parade in East Aldine. Thank you Deputy Torres and family for donating over 400 stuffed

animals to the children of East Aldine.

A shout out to our DJ of the night, Jonny Zuniga DJ Funkenstein. To all our participants, thank you. You all made history in East Aldine. Everyone’s floats or vehicles were incredible! I can’t wait to see what our Christmas Parade in 2025 is going to look like.

Last but not least, we can’t forget the reason for the season, Jesus our Lord and Savior. We’re blessed to have such a

great Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, amazing community leaders, and a hardworking community. Merry Christmas to all the Aldine community.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF EV1PRO, RUBEN SALAZAR, EAST ALDINE DISTRICT, PCT. 2 AND MARINA SUGG.