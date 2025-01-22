Aldine ISD students, staff return to school Thursday

From community reports

All Aldine ISD campuses and district offices will be open tomorrow, Thursday, 1/23/25. Classes, buses and after-school activities will resume their regular schedules.

As we prepare to welcome back our staff and students, our operations team is assessing our facilities to ensure their safe return. They will continue to monitor facility conditions throughout the day and resolve any repair issues so that learning can continue.

Your safety and well-being remain a priority. We encourage you to stay warm and to be extra cautious when on the roads, and we appreciate your understanding as we navigate this arctic blast.

If the weather has impacted you and need assistance, please contact the appropriate campus administrator.