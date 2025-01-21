Alvarado receives committee assignments for next legislative session

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

With the start of the 89th Texas Legislature comes the all-important committee assignments for each legislator. Sen. Carol Alvarado received placement on some powerful committees that will be beneficial to her constituents.

This session, she was appointed to the Senate Committee on Finance, Senate Committee on Economic Development, Senate Committee on Natural Resources, and Senate Committee on Nominations.

Alvarado has already proposed a bill relating to performance by CenterPoint Energy following the debacle after the last hurricane.

“My position on these powerful committees is an opportunity to be a strong voice for Houston, Harris County and our entire region,” she said from Austin. “These appointments reflect my career-long commitment to meeting the needs of everyday Texans, creating economic opportunity and bolstering economic engines like the Port of Houston/Ship Channel area.”

Alvarado will act as an appropriator of a nearly $200 billion biennial budget.

“My focus will be on accountability, responsibility and investment in our public education system. I appreciate the trust the Lieutenant Governor has placed in me with these assignments,” she said.