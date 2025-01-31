From community reports

The Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors of the East Aldine Management District seeks a qualified

candidate to fill the vacancy that exists in Director Position No. 5 of the board. Statutory qualifications as defined

in Chapter 375, Local Government Code, are as follows:

Sec. 375.063. QUALIFICATIONS OF DIRECTOR . To be qualified to serve as a director, a person must be at least 18 years old and:

(1) an owner of property in the district;

(2) an owner of stock, whether beneficial or otherwise, of a corporate owner of property in the district;

(3) an owner of a beneficial interest in a trust that owns property in the district; or

(4) an agent, employee, or tenant of a person covered by Subdivision (1), (2), or (3).

The Board of Directors meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the East Aldine District’s Town Center community room. Candidate must be willing to participate in the Board’s regular meetings and serve on at least one

committee. The term of Position 5 expires June 1, 2027, and is renewable for an additional four-year term upon recommendation of the Board and approval by the Hroval by the Harris County Commissioners by the Harris County Commissioners Court. Curently, there are no limits on the number of terms a director may serve.

If you are qualified or know someone who is qualified and may be interested please submit the application to the Nominating Committee by Friday, February 7, 2025 to the following: East Aldine Management District Nominating Committee, c/o Monica Campos, 2909 E. Aldine Amphitheatre Dr., Ste. 200, Houston, TX 77039 or by email to: mcampos@haweshill.com. Download the Candidate Information Form (pdf).