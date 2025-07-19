REACH hosts second annual Tour de Aldine Bike Ride

From community reportsEast Aldine’s REACH committee sponsored a 2nd Annual Tour de Aldine Bike Ride on Saturday evening, June 21, 2025 from 6-8 p.m. REACH stands for “Revitalizing East Aldine Community Health” and sponsors various healthy

activities.

All riders received a REACH goody bag. Riders met at the East Aldine District Office parking lot afterward for light

refreshments. The first 50 registrants received a free tee shirt and all had memories of a pleasant ride around the East Aldine neighborhood.

The East Aldine District sent a special thank you to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for keeping our riders safe, and to our amazing community for showing up, showing out, and making this event a huge success.