School district start dates and calendars for 2025-2026

Here’s the list of start dates for school districts around the eastside of Harris county. Also, the approved school calendars are below and can be downloaded from our website.

Aldine ISD

Traditional Calendar – Monday, Aug. 12

ADSY Calendar—Tuesday, July 22

 

Barbers Hill ISD

Thursday, Aug. 14

 

Channelview ISD

Monday, Aug. 11

 

Crosby ISD

Thursday, Aug. 7

 

Dayton ISD

Wednesday Aug. 13

 

Galena Park ISD

Thursday, Aug. 14

 

Goose Creek CISD

Wednesday, Aug. 13

 

Sheldon ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 12

 

 

