Blue Bell recalling one of their half gallons of ice cream

BRENHAM, Texas, August 22, 2025 – Blue Bell Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream half gallon packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough carton produced in its Brenham, Texas, plant because of undeclared almond, walnut, and pecan. The recalled product was mistakenly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream cartons with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, walnuts, and pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

A Blue Bell employee discovered the incorrect packaging on two half gallons while restocking a retailer. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date. No other incorrect packaging has been discovered or reported to date.

The half gallons can be identified as Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough half gallon carton with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid and with the following code located on the top of the half gallon lid: 061027524. An image of the affected product is included with this article.

The affected ice cream half gallons were distributed through retail outlets in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Southwest Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased these items can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, consumers may call 979-836-7977, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST or email us at consumerrelations@bluebell.com.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.