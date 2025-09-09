Family pleads for safe return of missing 14-year-old Debra Moore

By David Taylor / Managing editor

The family of Debra Moore, a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since June 21, is pleading for her safe return. Debra, also known by the nickname “Dawn,” disappeared from her home in Highlands, Texas, and has not been seen since.

According to her aunt, Tara Harvey, Debra was last seen at 11:20 a.m. on June 21, watching television at home.

“My sister got home and realized that Dawn was not there. She believed at first that she was in her bedroom asleep, but then when she went in there to go check, she had pulled back the covers and realized that it was nothing but stuffed animals underneath the covers,” Harvey recounted.

Harvey explained that Debra’s custodial guardian, her other aunt, works two jobs and was away at work when Debra disappeared.

“She works for Texas Roadhouse and then she works at like this Bar and Grill type place in Crosby. But she had to work a double shift at the Texas Roadhouse that day,” Harvey said.

A note left by Debra indicated that she was going to stay with a friend and would return the next day. However, she never came back.

“I pretty much encouraged my sister; you got to go ahead and call this in because this is not okay. It is what it is. So that’s what she did. She called and had the cops come out and she filed a police report,” Harvey stated.

The family has been actively searching for Debra, reaching out to her friends and checking social media accounts.

Despite their efforts, there have been no concrete leads.

“We’ve gone through her house, her bedroom, everything, and it’s just like this, she left not a single footprint behind of where she went or what her intentions were,” Harvey said.

Anyone with information about Debra’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-274-9270 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent by email to HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net.