EAST ALDINE DEDICATES GATEWAY PROJECT

East Aldine leaders, residents and artists gathered Friday to dedicate a largescale public art installation on the overpass at Little York Road and U.S. 59, celebrating what they called the first in a planned series of gateways meant to reflect the community’s identity and pride.

Carlos Silva, chairman of the East Aldine Management District board, said the mural was designed to tell the story of the area. “There’s a story to tell in East Aldine, and this gateway does its part to showcase that story to the world on literally a massive scale,” Silva said. He described East Aldine as “a place that is full of culture and opportunities” and said officials wanted residents to “see a reflection back of positivity and vibrancy.”

Resident Judy Rodriguez said the project shows “there is a desire to invest in my neighborhood” and praised the public input process that helped shape the design. She said the gateway “positively shows images of our East Aldine community” and gives visitors “a lasting impression of what is great about East Aldine.” Positioned at a key entrance, she said, the Little York gateway gives people entering the district “a burst of art and color.”

Silva, who gave the keynote speech, praised shared values and vision with partners.

“Together, we can do work that is greater than the sum of its parts and deliver uplifting and beautifying projects in addition to all the other essential services that we must do. We look forward to partnering up with the precinct and other partners on future projects and gateways,” he told the gathered crowd.

Elia and Noah Aquiles of Up Art Studio said the work was shaped by community conversations and built under demanding conditions. According to the artists, the project spans 70,000 square feet of surface, including four walls, 16 columns, eight icons and 96 hand-painted tiles, and required 1,500 gallons of mineral paint over 16 weeks on an active stretch of highway. “The icons you see on these walls weren’t chosen by us,” Elia Aquiles said. “They came from you … from this community telling us what East Aldine is.”The job was dangerous and not easy for the Aquiles and Up Art artists.

“We worked on a live highway. There were tires flying off vehicles, headlights blowing past us at 70 miles per hour, and a lot of honking. Some of it wasn’t support, and some of it, let’s be honest, was frustration about the traffic that we were causing. We took all of it,” Elia said.But a shift cam once the artwork began to take shape.“Once the icons began appearing on the walls, that’s when the honks turned into waves. Drivers rolled down their windows and by the end, people were stopping right in the middle of the road just to say thank you. That’s when we knew that Gateway was already doing its job, before the last brushstroke was even dried,” she said with satisfaction.Harris County Precinct 2 also backed the effort. Manny Parra, marketing and brand director for Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s office, called the installation “more than just a landmark,” saying it is “a statement about identity” and proof that communities like East Aldine “deserve to be seen, not ignored.” He said projects like the gateway improve quality of life while signaling that the neighborhood is valued.

“When communities are invested in, people feel it. They feel dignity, they feel belonging, and they feel that somebody believes in the neighborhood is worth caring about. That matters. On the surface, this is just public art, a gateway, a visual landmark. But underneath it, there’s something deeper, the visible promise that East Aldine matters, that the families who live here matter, and that this community deserves beauty, identity, safety, investment, just like any other part of this county. Where you live should never determine whether your community feels valued. This project clearly says East Aldine is valued,” he said.

Executive Director Richard Cantu said formal planning began about two years ago, followed by extensive feedback on the icons, colors and overall design. The painting and construction took about four to five months, with weather delays pushing the completion to this spring. Cantu said the project cost just under $1 million, including a $200,000 grant from Harris County Precinct 2. Silva said East Aldine initially envisioned three gateways, with a future installation potentially planned for U.S. 59 and Aldine Mail Route.

For East Aldine officials, the dedication marked both a ribbon cutting and a declaration of identity at one of the district’s busiest intersections. “As we continue to make East Aldine a destination district where you can visit, live, work and play this place behind me will forever be unmistakable. No more overlooking this community. When you see this beautiful sunrise gradient behind me with the icons of culture and diversity, you will know that you are in a special place. A place where people look for prosperity and find it. A place of unlimited opportunities,” Silva said. “You will know you’ve arrived in East Aldine.”