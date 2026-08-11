Daughter of Goodman Elementary Namesake Gives Back, Honors Family Legacy in Aldine ISD

By Sheila Adams Business/Community, District, Goodman Elementary

For Diana Hoover, returning to Goodman Elementary is more than a visit, it’s a homecoming. Hoover recently returned to the campus where she began kindergarten and presented Goodman Elementary teachers with a $5,000 donation.

This isn’t the first time Hoover has given back. Three years ago, she donated $25,000 to Goodman Elementary teachers to improve their teachers’ lounge. Her latest gift continues a tradition of generosity rooted in a deep personal connection to the school, its teachers and the Aldine community.

“My mother was a teacher here,” Hoover told Goodman staff. “She started out as a first-grade teacher.”

Hoover recalled her own first-grade teacher, Naomi Black, wife of Black Elementary namesake Kenneth Black. She shared memories of growing up across the street from the school. She even remembered one of her earliest lessons in humility when Mrs. Black had to tell Hoover’s mother that her daughter needed to learn that she was not the boss of the first-grade class.

Hoover recalled performing in The Wizard of Oz on the very stage in the cafeteria where she stood during her visit. She played the Scarecrow and remembered doing her “clumsy act” so convincingly that she fell down the stairs and knocked over a flag.

“I had a wonderful experience here,” she said. “We all had such wonderful experiences here.”

Hoover’s connection to Goodman Elementary is part of a much larger family legacy in Aldine ISD.

Her father, Ralph Goodman, dedicated nearly 40 years of his career to the school district. After coming to Aldine from El Campo, Texas, he began his career as a high school band director at Aldine Senior High School. He later served as an elementary principal, moved into administration and eventually became Aldine ISD’s Director of Fine Arts.

Following his death, the district named the school in his honor.

What was once Hidden Valley Elementary became Ralph Goodman Elementary, creating a lasting tribute to a man who devoted much of his life to Aldine students and schools.

“For all of us, it was a gift,” Hoover said of the decision to name the school after her father.

Hoover continues to honor that legacy through her support of Aldine teachers.

Hoover, whose mother and father were both educators, said she has always believed teachers deserve greater recognition for their work. She earned a degree in special education and briefly experienced the classroom herself, teaching in a resource room.

“I cannot imagine how difficult your job is now with cell phones and the internet and AI,” Hoover said, drawing laughter from the teachers. “For me, yes, the children are important. That’s the reason we’re here, but the children get a lot of attention. You guys don’t.”

That belief is at the heart of her generosity.

When she made her first $25,000 donation, Hoover specifically asked that the money be used to improve the lives of Goodman teachers.

“When we had the opportunity to donate again, I asked what we could do to make the beginning of this school year a little bit easier for you,” she said. “That’s all I want to do: to support you guys the best way that we can.”

As the new school year approaches, Goodman staff are preparing to welcome students back to campus on Wednesday, Aug 12. For some students, school is more than a place to learn. It can be a place of stability, encouragement and belonging.

As Goodman educators greet students, acknowledge them and remind them that they matter, they may never know the full impact of the young people sitting in their classrooms.

“One of those students could become a CEO, a pastor, a teacher, a doctor, a dentist, an artist,” said LaDon Ward, principal of Goodman Elementary.

“Or perhaps another Diana Hoover,” she said.

We want our kids to leave here saying that they had a developmental experience like Ms. Hoover did,” Ward shared. “It means so much for you to just reach back and just give.”

More than 50 years after she first walked through the doors of the school, Hoover returned not simply as a former student, but as a supporter determined to give back to the educators who continue to shape the lives of Aldine students.

The staff at Goodman gave Hoover a framed photograph of her father that had hung in the school.

“It says to me that the people that you were entrusted to as a child did a magnificent job,” Ward said. “You had awesome parents.”