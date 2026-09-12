FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS! Live updates on scores around the area

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS! Here’s the scores for tonight. Just a reminder…North Shore plays tomorrow (Saturday) at 4 p.m. in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas against South Oak Cliff. Both teams won state titles last year. Should be a doozy! Please share this link! Let everyone know the scores.

IF THE SCORES DON’T SEEM TO BE CHANGING, HIT YOUR REFRESH BUTTON (the circular arrow) IN THE TOP LEFT HAND CORNER OF THE PAGE.

OUR LOCAL NEWSPAPER TEAMS

Barbers Hill 40

Dayton 20 FINAL

Baytown Sterling 28

New Caney 27 FINAL

C. E. King 58

College Park 7 FINAL

Clear Creek 47

Channelview 9 FINAL

Fort Bend Marshall 14

Crosby 34 FINAL

New Caney Porter 27

Aldine MacArthur 28 FINAL

Splendora 37

Huffman Hargrave 16 FINAL

AROUND THE AREA

Alief Taylor 38

Houston Heights 24 FINAL

Alvin 17

Pearland Dawson 44 FINAL

Beaumont West Brook 28

Goose Creek Memorial 35 FINAL

Conroe Oak Ridge 35

Montgomery 42 FINAL

Cypress Falls 35

Fort Bend Travis 11 FINAL

Cypress Ridge 35

Clear Brook 30 FINAL

Cypress Springs 24

Cy-Fair 45 FINAL

Fort Bend Austin 21

Cypress Woods 46 FINAL

Fort Bend Crawford 28

Port Neches-Groves 23 FINAL UPSET ALERT!!!

Houston Lutheran South 49

St. John’s Academy 19 FINAL

Houston Memorial 59

Houston Bellaire 0 FINAL

Houston Stratford 33

Alief Hastings 6 FINAL

Humble Atascocita 21

Dickinson 7 FINAL

Humble Summer Creek 20

North Crowley 41 FINAL

Huntsville 30

Lake Belton 27 FINAL

Katy Morton Ranch 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 49 FINAL

Katy Paetow 7

Katy Jordan 34 FINAL

Klein Forest 19

Tomball 49 FINAL

La Porte 59

Galveston Ball 31 FINAL

New Caney West Fork 21

Clear Lake 31 FINAL

Richmond Foster 0

Fort Bend Hightower 54 FINAL

The Woodlands 58

Humble 0 FINAL

Waller 47

Conroe 24 FINAL

AROUND THE STATE

Aledo 31

Euless Trinity 7 FINAL

Allen 56

South Lake Carroll 35 FINAL

Austin Westlake 40

Prosper 49 4th UPSET ALERT!

Bridge City 0

West Orange-Stark 42 FINAL

East Chamber 56

St. Pius X 14 FINAL

Kilgore 50

Gilmer 64 FINAL

Port Arthur Memorial 29

Lufkin 7 FINAL

Ruston, LA 36

Longview 22 FINAL

Silsbee 24

Nederland 28 FINAL

Tyler 21

Highland Park 38 FINAL