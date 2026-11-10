Adrian Garcia Wins Third Term as Precinct 2 Commissioner

By Gerardo Hernandez STAFF WRITER

HARRIS COUNTY — Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia has won reelection to a third term representing Precinct 2, defeating Republican challenger Richard Vega in the November 3, 2026, general election.

According to unofficial election results reported by the Harris County Clerk’s Elections Department, Garcia received 172,739 votes, or 65.5% of the total. Vega received 90,817 votes, or 34.5%. Garcia won by a margin of 81,922 votes.

The victory allows Garcia to continue representing Precinct 2 on the Harris County Commissioners Court, where he has served since January 2019.

Garcia was first elected commissioner in 2018, defeating Republican incumbent Jack Morman. He won reelection in 2022 and will now begin his third fouryear term.

Before becoming commissioner, Garcia served on Houston City Council and as Harris County sheriff. His public service career also includes 23 years as a Houston Police Department officer.

Decisions Affecting Local Communities as Precinct 2 commissioner, Garcia represents residents in parts of east and southeast Harris County, including portions of the Houston area. His responsibilities include working with other county leaders on projects and services that affect residents throughout the precinct.

The five-member Harris County Commissioners Court consists of four elected commissioners and the county judge. Together, they make important decisions involving the county budget, property tax rates, public safety, road improvements, drainage, parks and other county services.

These decisions can directly affect families and neighborhoods, particularly communities that depend on county assistance for infrastructure improvements and flood protection.

During his reelection campaign, Garcia highlighted infrastructure, transportation, flood control and community improvements as important parts of his administration. He also pointed to efforts involving public safety, health care access and opportunities for small businesses.

According to Garcia’s campaign, his office has delivered more than $1 billion in infrastructure, mobility, flood-control and community improvements during his time as commissioner.

Challenges Ahead Garcia’s new term comes as Harris County continues to face important financial and infrastructure decisions. Commissioners Court must balance the cost of county services with the financial responsibilities placed on taxpayers.

Property taxes, flood mitigation, road conditions, public safety and county spending will remain important issues for county officials.

Garcia will continue working alongside the other commissioners and the county judge to determine how county resources are distributed and which projects receive funding.

For residents of Precinct 2, the election means Garcia will continue representing their interests in county government for another four years.

Democrats Score Major Victories Across Texas Garcia’s reelection was part of a series of major Democratic victories across Texas and Harris County in the November 3 election.

James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race, becoming the first Democrat elected to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate since 1988.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, becoming the first Democrat elected governor of Texas since Ann Richards won the office in 1990.

In Harris County, Letitia Plummer defeated Republican Orlando Sanchez to become the next county judge. Her victory makes her the first Black person elected to the position.

Other Democrats also won important county races. Lesley Briones secured another term as Precinct 4 commissioner, Teneshia Hudspeth won reelection as county clerk, and Abbie Kamin won the county attorney’s race.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia also won reelection to represent Texas’ 29th Congressional District.

The victories mark a significant political shift in Texas and strengthen Democratic representation in Harris County government.

The election results remain unofficial and are subject to the county’s final canvass and certification.