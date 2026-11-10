Precinct 2 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

By Gerardo Hernandez STAFF WRITER

EAST ALDINE — Harris County Precinct 2 hosted its annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon in mid-October at the Deputy Darren Almendarez Community Center in East Aldine, bringing together residents and community leaders to celebrate Latino culture and recognize local contributions.

The afternoon featured traditional food, art and entertainment, highlighting the cultural heritage and traditions of the Latino community.

During the celebration, several community members received the Community Engagement Award from Precinct 2 in recognition of their involvement and contributions to the community.

The event was supported by sponsors Precinct2gether, the East Aldine District and Linebarger, whose contributions helped make the annual celebration possible.

The luncheon provided an opportunity to recognize individuals who work to strengthen local neighborhoods while celebrating Hispanic heritage and community pride.

Headline alternative: Precinct 2 Honors Community Leaders at Hispanic Heritage Luncheon