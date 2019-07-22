Aldine ISD Back-to-School Expo set for July 27

Aldine ISD, in partnership with U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and BakerRipley, invites the community to the annual Back-to-School Family Engagement Expo. The event will be held from 8 a.m to noon on Saturday, July 27, at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center, 1865 Aldine Bender Road. The free event is open to families in Aldine ISD with children in prekindergarten to high school.

The event will provide resources for school and helpful tips and strategies to help students succeed. Free immunizations and free health screenings will be available, while supplies last. Additionally, vouchers for free uniforms and free school supplies will be available while supplies last. Throughout the event there will be an opportunity to win door prizes and refreshments will be available.

The expo will feature several family workshops. The following workshops are scheduled for the Expo:

• Getting Connected with Aldine’s Digital Resources

• Parent Empowerment: Strong Parents, Strong Kids

• Nutrition Wellness: Fueling Our Students

• Protecting Your Child from Human Trafficking

• Raising Readers for Academic Success

• Pathway to College for Grades K-12

• Your New Community Center: BakerRipley

• Protecting Your Child from Opioid Addiction

• Dyslexia: What Parents Need to Know

• Aldine ISD School Choice Options Free childcare for children in grades Pre-K- 5 will be provided.

Parents must pre-register students for childcare at AldineISD.org/expo. For more information, contact the Aldine ISD Title I Department at 281-985-7956.