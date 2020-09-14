Hurricane relief sent to disaster areas

City of Houston “Paying It Forward” Volunteers Deliver Hurricane Laura Supplies

HOUSTON – Help was sent for some East Texas residents who are working to rebuild their communities after the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura. Volunteers spent last Friday collecting and packaging supplies that Houstonians have generously donated to the Paying it Forward Hurricane Laura relief effort.

Saturday morning, A-Rocket Moving and Storage drivers left Houston and headed east to deliver more than two truck loads of diapers, nonperishable food, cleaning materials, bottled water, pet food and other supplies.

The trucks arrived by 8 a.m. and staged at the West OrangeStark Middle School, located at 1402 Green Ave., Orange, TX 77630.

“I am proud that Houstonians have opened their hearts and wallets to help our neighbors recover from Hurricane Laura,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Our city will never forget the help that poured into Houston after Hurricane Harvey. We will continue to pay forward the volunteerism and generosity with every chance we get.”

The Mayor’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R) Task Force is working with Kroger President Joe Kelly, Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale, A-Rocket Moving and Storage and the Relief Gang to coordinate “Houston’s Paying It Forward” Hurricane Relief Response to Hurricane Laura.

All donated items will be sent to our neighbors in Port Arthur, Orange, and Beaumont, Texas as well as Sulphur and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The relief effort will accept donations through Thursday, September 10. People can drop-off donations at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Gallery Furniture from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kroger Stores will also have collection boxes at each of its locations.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, all donated items must be new and unused/unopened.

Drop off locations:

George R. Brown Convention Center

Hall D off Chartres Street/Walker Street – Ground level

1001 Avenida de las Americas Drive

Houston, Texas 77010

Gallery Furniture

6006 North Freeway

Houston, Texas 77076

Kroger Store locations

Requested supplies:

Diapers

Cleaning supplies (especially with bleach)

Personal hygiene items

Nonperishable food

Bottled water

Pet food and supplies

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Supports Our Friends in Louisiana

Message from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez:

Thank you for helping us fill trailers and truckloads of nonperishable food and high-demand supplies for first responders and their families in Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Laura. The outpouring of support from across the county was seen as an act of gratitude to our neighbors in Louisiana that rushed to our aid and worked shoulder-to-shoulder with our agency and other public safety partners three years ago following Hurricane Harvey’s devastating blow to our region. We’re on our way to make our initial delivery to those in need.

We know first-hand about what hurricanes can do and what those affected need. We also know that first responders work around-the-clock during disasters and are not able to take time off to care for their own families. The first phase of our Hurricane Laura relief efforts focused on supporting those on the front lines.

When a resident from Richmond, Texas, heard about our Hurricane Laura Relief effort, he decided to drop off his own groceries. This is a testament to who we are as Texans, our community spirit, and generosity.

Since last week, our deputies stepped in to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura by coordinating with the Houston Food Bank, escorting food and pharmaceutical convoys, transporting supplies in high demand, and setting up donation collection supplies.

Our friends in Louisiana helped us during Harvey. Now it’s time to help them on their road to recovery.