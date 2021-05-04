Major 3-alarm fire destroys buildings on Jensen

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department was called to a structure fire early last Thursday morning, April 29, which quickly developed into a major conflagration.

Martee Boose with the HFD said that initially they answered a “structure fire” call at 1:00 am and arrived on the scene within three minutes. He noted that the fire had spread to multiple shops even before the initial alarm was turned in.

The buildings were heavily involved when the first fire units arrived, and a third alarm was requested at about 1:50 am. It was not until six hours after the initial call, around 7:00 am, that the fire department said they had the fire under control and hot spots tapped out.

The location of the fire was a strip shopping center at 9011 Jensen Drive, near Hurley. The buildings involved stretched from the Dollar General Store which was formerly a food market, to the historic Granada Theater. The Dollar store and a beauty supply store reported some damage, but the theater was saved. All the other buildings between were reduced to rubble by the fire. Most were vacant, according to HFD, and their structure and roofs collapsed.

Authorities reported that there were no significant injuries associated with the fire. Arson investigators were on scene early Thursday, but did not have a cause by press time. The city’s public works department was also present to remove dangerous debris and help find hot spots.

Local officials and business persons were examining the possibility that rebuilding the complex might benefit the area.