Major 3-alarm fire destroys buildings on Jensen

May 4, 2021
Multiple fire units used ladder trucks and deluge equipment to flood water on the buildings, since access around the sides was not possible.
Six hours later, at 7:00 am, the fire department was still on the scene at Jensen Square, applying water to any hot spots that remained.

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department was called to a structure fire early last Thursday morning, April 29, which quickly developed into a major conflagration.

Martee Boose with the HFD said that initially they answered a “structure fire” call at 1:00 am and arrived on the scene within three minutes. He noted that the fire had spread to multiple shops even before the initial alarm was turned in.

The buildings were heavily involved when the first fire units arrived, and a third alarm was requested at about 1:50 am. It was not until six hours after the initial call, around 7:00 am, that the fire department said they had the fire under control and hot spots tapped out.

The location of the fire was a strip shopping center at 9011 Jensen Drive, near Hurley. The buildings involved stretched from the Dollar General Store which was formerly a food market, to the historic Granada Theater. The Dollar store and a beauty supply store reported some damage, but the theater was saved. All the other buildings between were reduced to rubble by the fire. Most were vacant, according to HFD, and their structure and roofs collapsed.

Firemen deployed in front and behind the buildings, which were mainly unoccupied. After confronting the major blaze on arrival, they called a third alarm.
This scene along Jensen shows the complete destruction of several businesses, with Dollar General on the left, and the historic Granada Theater just out of sight on the right.

Authorities reported that there were no significant injuries associated with the fire. Arson investigators were on scene early Thursday, but did not have a cause by press time. The city’s public works department was also present to remove dangerous debris and help find hot spots.

Local officials and business persons were examining the possibility that rebuilding the complex might benefit the area.

