Pct. 2 programs win 4 national awards

WASHINGTON,DC – Harris County Precinct 2 has been recognized with FOUR Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. According to a NACo database, no Harris County entity has ever won multiple NACo awards in the same calendar year.

NACo recognized Precinct 2 for the following programs:

— Health Services for the innovative SmartPods Access2Health, a partnership with Baylor

— Veterans Services for the work with Operation Yellowbird alternative PTSD treatment

— Partnership with the American Chemistry Council for a grant to fund air monitors

— Parks Dept. for the innovation and design of James Driver All-Inclusive Park

“I am incredibly honored and proud of my team for their work on these projects that have been identified by NACo as being worthy of national distinction,” Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said, “NACo Achievement Awards are very prestigious, and we are so grateful for the recognition. While each of these programs deserves acknowledgment on their own, our work is not done for awards; our only goal is to serve the Precinct 2 Community the way they should have been treated in years’ past but unfortunately had been looked over. These awards confirm that these communities are not being forgotten. I want to thank our partners in these efforts for their support – we share these awards with them. Finally, I would also like to thank my staff for all they are doing to make Precinct 2 the best place to live, work, play and raise a family.”

NACo President Gary Moore said, “Over the past year, county officials and frontline employees have demonstrated bold, inspirational leadership. This year’s Achievement Award winning programs illustrate the innovative ways counties build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America.” Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more. Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.