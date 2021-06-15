Lone Star College reopens campuses for fall semester

HOUSTON (June 8, 2021) – Lone Star College will enter the fall semester with expanded offerings of face-to-face classes while continuing to provide hybrid and online courses to meet student needs.

“We know the last year put a serious strain on our students, faculty and staff,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “Lone Star College has worked hard to ensure we provide a safe and friendly environment as we welcome everyone back to our campuses.”

LSC students will have three class options this fall: in-person classes that take place entirely on campus; hybrid classes which are a combination of online and face-to-face learning; and online classes which provide a flexible and convenient choice for busy schedules and freedom to self-direct.

“In addition to expanding in-person course offerings, Lone Star College will also provide face-to-face tutoring and advising to help students prepare for the fall semester,” said Head.

You can learn more by visiting LoneStar.edu.

LSC is working with students impacted by COVID-19 by providing special financial aid grants which may be used for any part of the student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health and mental health care or child care.

LSC has also purchased laptop computers to assist students taking online classes this fall. LSC students will be able to check out the computers, much like a library book.

“While Lone Star College no longer requires that masks be worn while on campus, we will respect those still wishing to wear masks and strongly encourage everyone to adhere to social distancing and be vaccinated,” said Head.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success.

Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. Lone Star College consists of seven colleges, eight centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.