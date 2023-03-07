East Aldine approves expanded budget for 2023; elects new board officers

$13.5 million budget will increase public safety and community projects

By Alan Bernstein

HOUSTON — The East Aldine Management District board of directors adopted a $13.5 annual budget on Feb. 21, 2023 that expands its work on public safety and other crucial community improvement projects.

The budget, funded by local sales tax revenues, includes:

— Additional park patrols by Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies working overtime.

— An additional 250 neighborhood streetlights.

— Additional security cameras to deter illegal dumping.

— Completion and operation of a soon-to-be opened Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center.

Several budget items expand on innovative programs the District initiated in previous years. Those include establishing the county’s largest overtime patrol contract with the Sheriff’s Office, the streetlights program, public art installations and plans for vehicle and pedestrian access to Keith- Wiess Park from the East Aldine Town Center.

The completion of Phase Two of the Town Center in late 2021 has attracted commercial development to the area and enabled the District to provide several popular, annual, familyfriendly public events on site.

“We are excited to continue having a growing local economy that is fueling our district’s ability to invest in the area’s improvements to the quality of life in East Aldine,” District Executive Director Richard Cantu said.

NEW OFFICERS

Choosing from among its members, the board elected Carlos Silva as chairman and Bob Beasley as vice chairman. Other officers are Secretary Deborah Foster, Treasurer Abel Garza, and Assistant Secretary Reyes Garcia. Other members are Dr. Luis Lucio, Flor Zarzoza, Gilbert Hoffman, and Patti Acosta.

Members are appointed by the Harris County Commissioners Court.