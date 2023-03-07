BAA celebrates Presidents Day at JFK statue

By Julieta Paita

EAST ALDINE – As a part of its BEYOND CITIZENSHIP program, Bonding Against Adversity (BAA) in partnership with the East Aldine Management District, celebrated Presidents’ Day at the newly installed massive sculpture of the bust of the late President John F. Kennedy which is located on JFK Blvd. and Aldine Bender.

“JFK Blvd. crosses the East Aldine District and there is only one JFK Blvd. in the City of Houston,” East Aldine Management Chairman Carlos Silva mentioned. The giant JFK sculpture has not been inaugurated officially; however, “BAA Beyond Citizenship program is small but significant events like this one where new sworn-in citizens can learn more about USA history and be a good citizens by getting involve in community activities and events,” Mariana Sanchez, BAA Chief Operation Officer stated.

“We chose to go to the moon and do the other things, not because the are easy, but because they are hard,” Silva recalled the JFK speech at Rice University back in 1962. In the same way, becoming a naturalized USA citizen is not an easy path, and you chose to do it. It opens new doors and with events like Presidents’ Day in Aldine, you get to know what opportunities are in your community and give back,” Silva concluded.

The next BEYOND CITIZENSHIP event in Aldine will take place on March 18, 2023 at the East Aldine District building from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm.

It will be a Civic Engagement Roundtable with voters registration, voting machines demonstrations and important information about the upcoming local elections in May of this year. Please visit baatexas.org for more details.