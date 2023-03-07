Green Forest Civic Club elects new officers

By Marina Sugg

EAST ALDINE – Hello, East Aldine Residents. It’s been a while since I’ve updated you on what’s going on with our Green Forest Civic Club. In January 2023, Ruben Salazar resigned as president of the GFCC. I wish him good luck in all his future endeavors. I also hope that what he learned in his year as our GFCC president he will use for the betterment of not only our community, but of the world.

Also, contrary to what you may be hearing out in the community, GFCC was not dissolved. In fact, on February 28, 2023, we held elections for new members of the board of directors, and officers of the board of directors. We had a very low turnout of civic club members, so we were only able to vote in three board members and three officers. They are as follow: Selina Valdez, President; Marina Flores Sugg, Vice President; and, Guadalupe Jimenez, Treasurer.

At the present, this small board of directors is working diligently to resolve an issue GFCC has with its non-profit status. However, you can rest assured that this board has no intention of turning its back and walking away from an organization that has, under various leaderships, been in existence since the early 1960s. This board, along with members of the civic club, will continue to serve the community of East Aldine as it has for many, many years.

We invite you, and your family members and friends, to attend our next civic club meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. All of our meetings take place on the last Tuesday of the month at the offices of the East Aldine District, 2909 East Aldine Amphitheater Drive, 77039. Our meetings are open to the public.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Marina Flores Sugg, Vice President, GFCC

MESSAGE FROM GFCC PRESIDENT SELINA VALDEZ

Thank you for the update, Marina. The Green Forest Civic Club has always worked as a partner with members to benefit only the greater community. I am honored to serve as its newest President and look forward to shouldering down and leaning into the very resolvable issues at hand, be they real or imagined. In the meantime, we need to stay focused on our core principles: serving others first, speaking for those who feel like their voice is a whisper, and supporting all the great things that make us East Aldine! Thank you, Marina Flores Sugg, and all the other great people that have served or are serving as leaders, as mentors and as members at large! I see you, and I hear you! I commit to you that I will serve to only reflect the best our community offers and make “East Aldine Unite” a reality! You really have a vision for the greater good of our community at heart, and I will always support serving with my heart, mind and all of my being. Please join us to preserve, protect and defend this endeavor and let’s move forward together. Si se puede! Looking forward to our BEST chapter yet!

Selina Valdez, President, Green Forest Civic Club