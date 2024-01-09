Ford-Fisher named new HCC Chancellor

Visionary and Nationally Recognized Leader Named Sole Finalist

HOUSTON (Dec. 29, 2023) – The Houston Community College (HCC) Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to name Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D., as sole finalist to serve as the institution’s next Chancellor.

Dr. Ford Fisher has served as HCC’s Interim Chancellor since Sept. 1, 2023. Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary, the Board Chair, lauded the Board’s decision, stating, “Dr. Ford Fisher’s deep institutional knowledge, coupled with her forward-looking vision and nationally recognized leadership, makes her the ideal leader to navigate HCC towards a future rich in educational excellence and innovation.”

The Board of Trustees will hold a subsequent meeting to act on the final appointment of Dr. Ford Fisher as Chancellor, no less than 21 days following her selection as sole finalist, per state law.

Dr. Ford Fisher has dedicated nearly four decades to serving HCC in various capacities, more recently as the founding president of Houston Community College Online, established in February 2018. Her tenure at the HCC Online College has been marked by exceptional growth and modernization, earning it the honor of being “One of America’s Best Online Colleges” by Newsweek for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023.

Under her leadership, the HCC Online College launched over 60 fully online degree programs and 70 hybrid courses, significantly enhancing educational accessibility, and registering an enrollment of more than 62,000 students. Prior to this role, she served 20 years as HCC Northeast College president. There she led two successful capital campaigns and garnered community support for an HCC annexation initiative, resulting in greater educational services and in demand programs.

Dr. Ford Fisher holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master’s degree in the Teaching of English from Wichita State University, and a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston.

Board Chair Lenton-Gary further said, “The governing board’s decision underscores Dr. Ford Fisher’s unique positioning as a visionary leader, deeply rooted in HCC’s culture and history, and ripely equipped to advance the college through fundamental changes occurring in our sector.”

“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to lead HCC and thank the Board for the confidence it has placed in me,” Dr. Ford Fisher said. “I am committed to a vision of providing a real-world education and look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, and our extraordinary faculty and staff to foster a talent-strong Houston, enriching the lives of all of our students, while elevating our community.”