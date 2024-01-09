Fundraising Continues for Deputy Sheriff Darren Almendarez Memorial Highway Fund

Rep. Walle is working with Sen. Carol Alvarado and Harris County Deputies Organization FOP Lodge 39 to raise the required $40,000 to build signs to mark the Deputy Sheriff Darren Almendarez Memorial Highway.Harris County Deputy Sheriff Almendarez was a constituent of House District 140 who was shot and killed in 2022. Last Session, Rep. Walle worked with Sen. Alvarado to pass House Bill 2205, which renames a portion of US Highway 59 in Harris County in Almendarez honor.

Anyone may donate by visiting the HCDO fundraising website – https:// www.hcdoadf.com.