District wins rare economic excellence award

EAST ALDINE DISTRICT RECOGNIZED FOR 3RD YEAR IN A ROW

AUSTIN – The Texas Legislature has created more than 100 management districts to promote economic development in their service areas. At least half are in the Houston area.

But only two such districts have received Economic Excellence Recognition this year — for the third year in a row, in fact — from the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC).

One of the two is the East Aldine Management District.

“The special recognition program provides recognition to economic development organizations that meet a desired threshold of professionalism,” according to the TEDC. “Recipients qualify for recognition based on training taken by their governing board/ council as well as the economic development director and professional staff. Certifications, professional memberships and activities, and organizational effectiveness of the economic development staff also contribute to the standards for qualification.”

The Texas Economic Development Council, established in 1961, is a statewide, nonprofitprofessional association dedicated to the development of economic and employment opportunities in Texas.

The other management district that received the recognition for the last three years is the Spring Branch Management District in Houston.

“East Aldine businesses, residents and other boosters, along with our management district board members and staff, should be proud of this recognition and consider it a stepping stone toward the continued growth and vitality of the area,” East Aldine Management District Executive Director Richard Cantu said.

Ninety-five other economic agencies across the state received similar recognition this year; however, they do not operate or receive revenue the same way as management districts