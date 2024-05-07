East Aldine REACH holds Kickball tournament

Goal: Having fun while “Revitalizing East Aldine Community Health”

The East Aldine District’s REACH committee held its first annual Kickball Tournament last Saturday morning April 29, with about 30 participants from the Aldine community.

REACH stands for “Revitalilzing East Aldine Community Health” through exercise, diet, and healthy living. The committee plans a series of events that will give the community an opportunity to improve their quality of life and health.

The Kickball Tournament was held at James Driver All-Inclusive Park on Bentley, and was cosponsored by Precinct 2.

Another event sponsored by the committee was the Community Run in Keith-Wiess Park, on April 22nd and 29th. This 2 mile walk and jog will be repeated in the future.

About the Kickball Tournament, organizer Carmen Aguilar said “We had a great turn out! We had about 30 people showing up to play and embrace an active lifestyle. Together, we’re revitalizing East Aldine community’s health and spreading positive energy. Let’s keep going and inspire others to join R.E.A.C.H.”