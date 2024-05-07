PreK3 Classes Expanding to All 12 AISD Primary Schools This Fall

In 2021, Aldine ISD began to pilot the prekindergarten for 3-year-olds (PreK3) program at three primary schools: Griggs, Keeble, and Stovall. That will change starting this fall. Due to feedback, families zoned to AISD’s other nine primary s chools across the district demonstrated interest and need to have the opportunity to have their eligible students enroll in a PreK3 program at the early childhood/ prekindergarten/kindergarten (EC/PreK/K; also called primary campuses) schools their child would attend as a 4-year old pre kinder garten (PreK4) student. Starting in the fall of 2024, all 12 primary schools will offer the PreK3 program.

“We heard our families,” said Ray Mondragon, school assistant superintendent of primary schools. “So we have expanded the PreK3 program so that all 12 primary schools across the district offer it. Now, all families have the choice and opportunity for their eligible students to attend a PreK3 program in their zoned primary school.”

AISD officials are also seeing the benefits of getting children to school at the young age of three.

Mondragon shared that the brain is at an incredible stage in a child’s development. It is an optimal time to get them into school, discover learning, and discover their potential. PreK3 supports children in developing their language, social-emotional and school readiness skills. Three-year-old learners also have the opportunity to engage in classes called “specials,” such as physical education, music, or art.

Families Can Enroll Their Eligible Student in a PreK3 Program Morning or Afternoon Session Due to limited space and a limited number of prekindergarten classrooms at each primary school, each primary school will have two PreK3 classrooms — one classroom for English-monolingual students and one bilingual classroom (Spanish and English). Each of these classrooms will have half-day sessions — morning and afternoon. Each session will be capped at 20 students, allowing each primary school to serve a total of 80 PreK3 students as opposed to 40 in full-day sessions.

Morning Session — 8:05-11:10 a.m.

Afternoon Session — 12:30-3:40 p.m.

“Offering PreK to threeyear- olds was Superintendent Dr. La Tonya Goffney’s vision. That vision became a reality in 2021 with our pilot program. Our vision is to ensure every three-year-old has access to this program that needs it and whose families want it for them,” said Mondragon. “Aldine ISD is responding to the need to offer more PreK3 classrooms across the district and to serve as many PreK3 students as possible.”

Registration Open for 2024-2025 School Year Registration has already opened. Space is limited and will fill fast. First come, first serve.

The child must meet the PreK qualifications to attend the FREE PreK3 program. Families can register their child if they meet the following criteria:

Students who turn 3 by September 1 of the current year can preregister for PreK3.

Students must also qualify to attend PreK programs and meet eligibility criteria.

Visit AldineISD.org/primary to read the complete eligibility requirements and to enroll your child.