District 14-6A play starts up for Aldine ISD teams: #2 Georgia visits #4 Alabama in early season showdown

Aldine ISD’s five varsity football programs will open District 14-6A play this weekend and if the non-district portion of the schedule is any indication, the race for the league’s four playoff berths could be a wild one.

Nimitz and Eisenhower both finished non-district play with identical 3-0 records, while Aldine High finished 2-1 and Davis and MacArthur finished 1- 2. One of the biggest surprises in non-league play was perennial powerhouse Westfield struggling to a 1-2 record prior to district play. It should be noted the Mustangs lost to two of the area’s top teams in Fort Bend Hightower (14-7) and state power North Shore (47-3). Something tells me Westfield will be ready for league play. Spring ISD’s other two teams, Dekaney and Spring, both finished 0-3 in non-league action.

District play kickoff on Thursday evening with Nimitz taking on MacArthur at Thorne Stadium. On Friday, Eisenhower will face off against Davis at Thorne and on Saturday, Aldine will host Dekaney at Thorne Stadium.

In college action, all eyes will be on Tuscaloosa when No. 2- ranked Georgia visits No. 4- ranked Alabama in a key early-season contest in the SEC. Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs struggled at one-win Kentucky and escaped with a 12-12 victory, while the Crimson Tide rolled on the road at Wisconsin with a 42-10 drubbing of the Badgers. That was an impressive road win for first-year ‘Bama head coach Kalen DeBoer and had to assuage some Crimson Tide fence sitters who have a wary eye toward the man who replaced the legendary Nick Saban. So, far, so good for DeBoer in Tuscaloosa. Saturday will be his first real test.

In other key games this weekend, No. 25-ranked Texas A&M takes on Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Two weeks ago, the Aggies snapped a 10- game SEC game road losing streak with an impressive 33-20 win in the Swamp against Florida. Backup QB Marcel Reed filled in nicely for the injured Conner Weigman (shoulder) and might be the man to take over A&M offense. He’s more mobile than Weigman and is a competent passer.

In the Big 12, No. 13-ranked Kansas State hosts No. 14- ranked Oklahoma State, while No. 17-ranked Notre Dame hosts No. 19-ranked Louisville in an important game for both team’s CFP prospects.

In the NFL, Week 4 starts with Thursday Night Football as the Cowboys look to get back on track against a woeful Giants team in The Meadowlands. Two weeks ago, the Saints thoroughly embarrassed Jerry Jones’ team with a 44-19 thrashing of the Pokes in their home opener. New Orleans rushed for 242 yards as Alvin Kamara accounted for four TDs (3 rushing, 1 receiving). If Dallas doesn’t fix its run defense, it could be a long season for the Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Texans, who won their first two games of the season, host Jacksonville (0-2 after their first two) in a key AFC South contest at NRG Stadium. Kansas City visits the Chargers in a key AFC West game. Sunday Night Football features Buffalo at disappointing Baltimore (another 0-2 team after two weeks) and we get another doubleheader for Monday Night Football with Seattle visiting Detroit in the nightcap. The early game will feature Tennessee at Miami.

Before we take a look at this weekend’s games, let’s review last week’s record. Another 8-4 week brought the season record to 26-10, (72%).

HIGH SCHOOL

Nimitz vs. MacArthur-Cornelius Harmon’s Cougars raced out to a 3-0 record in nondistrict play behind an offense that is averaging 42 points per game. They completed nondistrict play with a 41-0 thumping of Beaumont United two weeks ago. Blake Ware’s Generals finished 1-2 in non-district play and fell 35-7 to Beaumont Westbrook two weeks ago. Look for the Nimitz offense to continue its roll this week. My pick, Nimitz 33, MacArthur 20

Eisenhower vs. Davis – Odell James’ Eagles also fashioned a 3-0 record in nondistrict play, while Kelvin Chatman’s Falcons wen t1-2. Two weeks ago, Ike defeated West Fork, 24-14,while the Falcons picked up their first win of the season with a 31-17 win over Cy-Lake. Look for a tight contest on Friday night in Thorne Stadium. My pick, Eisenhower 23, Davis 20

Dekaney at Aldine – Cirilo Ojeda’s Mustangs finished 2-1 in non-district play and will carry a two-game winning streak into their 14-6A opener on Saturday evening (6 p.m. start) against 0-3 Dekaney. Two weeks ago, Aldine defeated Northbrook 14- 7. The Aldine defense will need to slow down Dekaney wide receiver Tanock Hines (6-2, 185 pounds) a four-star prospect. My pick, Aldine 17, Dekaney 14

NCAA

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas – These two will meet for the last time at Jerry World before this series reverts to a home-andhome series in 2025. Two weeks ago, Mike Elko’s team looked strong on both sides of the football with its dominating win at Florida. If Weigman (225 yards, 2 TDs) is unable to go, Reed (249 yards, 3 TDs) will be a capable replacement. The Ags also have a strong running game led by Le’Veon Moss (264 yards, 3 TDs) and Amari Daniels (163 yards, 2 TDs). The Hogs won two of their first three games, with the lone loss being a 39-33 triple OT loss at Oklahoma State. Arkansas is led by dual threat QB Taylor Green (806 passing yards, 3 TDs/245 rushing yards, 4 TDs), running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (397 yards, 6 TDs) and wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (18 receptions, 301 yards). This will be the biggest test yet for the Aggie defense. I think they pass. My pick, Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 23

Oklahoma State at Kansas St – A good one in the Big 12 as the offensive-minded Cowboys visit the defensive-minded Wildcats on Saturday. Both teams won their first three games and the Cowboys are loaded on offense behind QB Alan Bowman (989 yards, 9 TDs) running back Ollie Gordon (194 yards, 3 TDs) and wide receivers De’Zhaun Stribling (17 receptions, 295 yards, 2 TDs) and Brennan Presley (23 receptions, 172 yards, 3 TDs). That unit will be tested by a KSU defense that limited high-scoring Arizona to just seven points two weeks ago in a 31-7 Wildcat win. KSU has offensive weapons as well in QB Avery Johnson (490 passing yards, 6 TDs/157 rushing yards), running back DJ Gidden (324 yards, 1 TD), wide receiver Jayce Brown (9 receptions, 148 yards) and tight end Brayden Loftin (6 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TDs). KSU is tough and home, which OSU will discover come Saturday. My pick, Kansas State 34, Oklahoma State 31

Louisville at Notre Dame – The surprising Louisville Cardinals visit Notre Dame on Saturday in a game both teams desperately need to win to keep their CFP hopes alive, especially ND. Three weeks ago, the Irish were stunned at home by Northern Illinois, 16-14, but rebounded with a 66-7 pasting on the road against Purdue. QB Riley Leonard (433 passing yards, 2 TDs/179 rushing yards, 4 TDs) played his best game thus far in a ND jersey and he will need a similar performance against the ‘Ville. The Irish will also count on big-play running back Jeramiyah Love (279 yards, 3 TDS) and wide receiver Beaux Collins (12 receptions, 116 yards) to make plays against the Cardinals. Louisville has a high scoring offense as evidenced by averaging 55 points in their first two games. They are led by former Oregon and Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough (581 yards, 6 TDs), running back Isaac Brown (161 yards, 1 TD) and wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks (13 receptions, 172 yards, 1 TD). ND head coach Marcus Freeman knows his team can afford another loss and he will have them pumped for this one on Saturday. My pick, Notre Dame 36, Louisville 31

Georgia at Alabama – What a conference opener for both teams as the No. 2–ranked Bulldogs visit the No. 4-ranked Crimson Tide in prime time on Saturday night on ABC. Both teams had an extra week to prepare for this game and that’s good news for the Georgia offense which struggled at Kentucky two weeks ago and escaped with a 13-12 win. The ‘Dawgs still have one of the best QBs in the county in Carson Beck (680 yards, 7 TDs) and he will need help from running back Trevor Etienne (157 yards) and wide receivers Dominic Lovett (12 receptions, 155 yards, 1 TD) and Arian Smith (11 receptions, 142 yards, 1 TD). The Georgia defense is its usual solid self, allowing just 24 points in its first three games, but it will get its biggest test against a ‘Bama offense that features perhaps the best dual threat QB in the country in Jalen Milroe (595 passing yards, 8 TDs/156 rushing yards, 6 TDS). The Tide have also have a couple capable backs in Jam Miller (265 yards, 3 TDs) and Justice Haynes (160 yards, 2 TDs) and big-play wideouts in true freshman Ryan Williams (10 receptions, 225 yards, 4 TDS) and Germie Bernard (8 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD). This should be a tight game, but I’m going with the home crowd to carry the Tide to the finish line and give DeBoer his biggest win to date at Alabama. My pick, Alabama 26, Georgia 23

NFL

Dallas at New York Giants – Week 4 of the NFL season begins with Thursday Night Football with the Cowboys taking on the Giants in an NFC East battle. Two weeks ago, Dallas was dominated at home by the Saints enroute to a 44-19 shellacking. The lack of a running game has already become an issue for Dallas. After two games, their leading rusher is Rico Dowdle with a paltry 56 yards. That won’t get it done in the NFL. Without a running threat, defenses can concentrate on pressuring QB Dak Prescott (472 yards, 2 TDs/2 interceptions) and doubling big-play wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (9 receptions, 151 yards, 2 TDS). The good thing for Dallas is that they are playing an awful Giants team led by underperforming QB Daniel Jones (364 yards, 2 TDs/ 2 picks). NY does have a star in the making in rookie wideout Malik Nabers (15 receptions, 193 yards, 1 TD). The Dallas defense should get enough pressure on Jones to force a turnover or two and carry the Cowboys to a win, and perhaps, make Giants head coach Brian Daboll the first head coach to lose his job this season. My pick, Dallas 31, New York Giants 13

Jacksonville at Houston – The Jaguars, who dropped their first two games, visit the Texans, winners of their first two, on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (382 yards, 1 TD) and the offense have struggled early, but there’s too much talent on that side of the ball to keep them down all season. The Houston defense needs to stop running back Travis Etienne (96 yards, 2 TDs) and set its sights on Lawrence. Houston won a tough, 19-13 game two weeks ago against the Bears on Sunday Night Football as the defense came up with seven sacks and two interceptions. Look for Texans QB C.J. Stroud (494 yards, 3 TDs) to continue feeding talented wideouts Nice Collins (14 receptions, 252 yards, 1 TD) and Stefon Diggs (10 receptions, 70 yards, 2 TDS). Running back Joe Mixon (184 yards, 1 TD) sustained an ankle injury against the Bears and if he can’t go, backup Cam Akers will get the brunt of the carries. Look for another all around effort by the Texans as they continue to look like one of the best teams in the AFC. My pick, Houston 34, Jacksonville 23

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers – A key early-season contest in the AFC West has the defending Super Bowl champs visiting one of the NFL’s earlyseason surprises in the Chargers. First-year LA head coach Jim Harbaugh led his team to two wins to start the season behind QB Justin Herbert (274 yards, 3 TDs), running back J.K. Dobbins (266 yards, 2 TDs) and wide receiver Quinton Johnson (8 receptions, 89 yards, 2 TDs). LA has also played well on defense allowing just 13 points in their first two games. That unit will get its first real test when Patrick Mahomes (442 yards, 3 TDs) and the Chiefs come to town. KC has lost starting running back Isiah Pacheco for a minimum of eight weeks with a fractured fibula, so look for Mahomes to get struggling tight end Travis Kelce (4 receptions, 39 yards) going.