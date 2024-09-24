BAA leads successful Constitution Day

Parade, Patriotic speakers, Voter registration, Awards highlight Festivities

EAST ALDINE–On Saturday, September 14, 2024, Bonding Against Adversity hosted a celebration to recognize all who have become citizens.

To honor the achievement of U.S. citizenship, Bonding Against Adversity partnered with Lone Star College – East Aldine Center and many other organizations to celebrate Constitution and Citizenship Day with Music, Poetry and a great Historical Parade prepared by New Citizens. By celebrating the achievements of many Legal Residents who have prepared for an entire year to reach the goal of U.S. citizenship, we invited and were joined by many from all communities and organizations.

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, we welcomed remarks from Mr. Carlos Silva a great leader who is currently the Chairman of the Board of East Aldine Management District and works on many projects to beautify the Aldine area. We also had a great panel of speakers including, State Representative Armando Walle, Dr. Melissa N. Gonzalez President of Lone Star College – Kingwood, Harris County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Adrian Garcia, and Dean Reyna Gomez Tippets from Lone Star College – East Aldine Center. We were fortunate to have Mr. Reggie Gray, President of the Houston International Chamber of Commerce as Master of Ceremony. Mr. Gray is a well-known leader in the community. Cadet Grethel Konopka received Bonding Against Adversity’s Citizen of the Year Award. Ms. Konopka, complete the citizenship preparation and application process with Bonding Against Adversity, at the same time she was studying and completed the Law Enforcement Academy program at Lone Star College. Also, participating in the day’s celebration was MacArthur High School marching band, MacArthur High School JROTC, the choir from Garcia Leza and the folkloric dance troupe from Carver School directed by Ms. Veronica Flores.

Perhaps, most important of all was the participation of hundreds of new U.S. Citizens. Those not registered to vote had the opportunity to register to vote with the assistance of the League of Women Voters. All U.S. citizen participants were given the opportunity, with the guidance of a representative of Harris County Clerk’s Office to see how the Harris County voting machines work and to practice using a sample machine.

The event, a tremendous success, attracted more than 700 participants.

CONSTITUTION AND CITIZENSHIP DAY!

On September 17, 1787, the Founding Fathers signed the United States Constitution in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For over 200 years (236, to be exact,) the Constitution has served as the Supreme Law of the Land. The Constitution, along with the Bill of Rights and other amendments, define our government and guarantee our rights.

Each year, on September 17, Americans celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. However, it was not until 2004 (19 years ago) that the holiday took on the full name it bears today.

In addition, the week of September 17 through 23 is also recognized as Constitution Week. During this time, U. S. Citizenship, and Immigration Service (USCIS) encourages “Americans to reflect on the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and what it means to be a U.S. citizen.”

–By Mariana Sanchez