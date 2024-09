By Ruben Salazar

EAST ALDINE–Residents of this community appreciated the fact that Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Harris County Precinct 2 hosted their second Budget Town Hall in East Aldine, at the District office building.

This meeting gave residents the opportunity to voice their concerns and other input on our budgetary process, which is crucial to ensuring fair and equitable service.

Editor’s Note: Harris County Commissioners will vote this week on the final 2025-26 Budget.