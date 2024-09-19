New Housing opens at Greenspoint Mall site

Most stores in Iconic Mall now closed; Owners seek re-use for the site

NORTHEAST HOUSTON – The Summit at Renaissance Park, a 325- unit multifamily community within Greenspoint Mall property, is nearly ready for renters. The Summit at Renaissance Park, is an Austin-based Forge Craft designed project. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Lease-Up has been announced for 325-unit Greenspoint Mall Multifamily Project The Summit at Renaissance Park.

Developed by the Zieben Group, the four-story complex will be on the southeastern portion of the mall property. The rent for the one— to fourbedroom, 606— to 1,259- square-foot apartments depends on income and ranges from $480 to $1,537 monthly.

The Houston Business Journal reports the city of Houston subsidized the $87 million development with $14.9 million from the Hurricane Harvey Multifamily Program. Many residents in the Greater Greenspoint area lost their homes during that storm in 2017, and the apartments are meant to replace some of those.

Resident amenities at Summit at Renaissance Park include a children’s playscape, community gardens, sky lounge pool with sun deck, rentable community space, a dog park, fitness center and yoga studio.

Zieben Group invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate projects throughout Texas. Zieben Group is a vertically integrated company with acquisitions, development, construction, property management and asset management divisions. They use their extensive experience to identify and respond to development and acquisition opportunities at strategic points throughout the real estate cycle.

Their team has more than a decade of experience as an award-winning residential developer and builder of multifamily and single family projects with a cumulative value of over $250 million. Currently, Zieben Group has approximately 1,000 units in various stages of development. ZG also maintains interests in a dynamic portfolio of hospitality and high-tech businesses.