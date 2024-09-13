HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cougars, Buffalos in rematch at Cougar Stadium (updated)

By David Taylor, Managing Editor

A donnybrook could be at Cougar Stadium in Crosby Friday night. While the Coogs have opened with two straight losses, look for them to give Fort Bend Marshall a tough time at home. The Buffalos enter the contest ranked No. 7 in the state 5A Division poll and have two solid wins under their belt. But throw out the records when these two matchup. There’s no love lost between the two.

Friday night also brings a few interesting matches. The cross-town rivalry with Spring Westfield continues at GPISD Stadium against No. 2 North Shore. Both teams are Mustangs so the satellite will show a blob of red congregated in North Shore for the Westfield attempt to knock off the other Mustangs. Last week, despite five interceptions from NS QB Kaleb Bailey, North Shore managed to win against Fort Worth Crowley, 26-13.

Also Friday night, the battle of Baytown takes place at Stallworth at 7. The two schools have been rivals for years and this is one of the first times they play each other despite being in two different divisions. Throw out the divisions and previous records, this one is always a throw down.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Thursday, September 12

C. E. King 42, Spring DeKaney 0

Aldine Eisenhower 24, West Fork 14

Galena Park 36, Madison 8

Friday, September 13

Aldine at Northbrook, 7 p.m., Tully Stadium in Houston

Aldine MacArthur at West Brook, 7 p.m., Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium in Beaumont

Barbers Hill at Deer Park, 7 p.m., Abshier Stadium in Deer Park

Baytown Sterling at Baytown Lee, 7 p.m., Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

Clear Creek at Channelview, 7 p.m., Ray Maddry Stadium in Channelview

Cypress Lakes at Aldine Davis, 7 p.m., W. W. Thorne Stadium in Houston

Fort Bend Marshall at Crosby, 7 p.m., Cougar Stadium in Crosby

Goose Creek Memorial at Clear Brook, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City

Splendora at Huffman Hargrave, 7:30 p.m., Falcon Stadium in Huffman

Spring Westfield at North Shore, 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston