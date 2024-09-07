WEEK TWO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mustangs earn 14-7 over Forest Brook

By DAVID TAYLOR, Managing Editor

A change of venue for the Mustangs didn’t deter them from knocking off the Forest Brook Jaguars Thursday night at Charles Street Stadium in Humble, 14-7.

Senior QB Jose Barron threw for one TD and ran for another to lead all the Mustangs in scoring. Barron connected with Senior receiver Ronnie Nolbert for a 57-yard strike.

Jaguar Landon Robertson found Junior receiver Lashun Gray for a 73-yard TD strike for the Jaguars lone score.

The win evened the Mustangs early record at 1-1 and ruined the Jaguars undefeated 1-0 start to leave them at 1-1.

Aldine will travel to Tully Stadium next Friday to try and improve their record against Northbrook at 7 p.m. Forest Brook will take on Wheatley at 7 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the scores as of Friday night. We’ll update the Saturday scores tomorrow night.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Aldine 14, North Forest 7

Strake Jesuit 32, Aldine Davis 15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Aldine Eisenhower 30, Clear Brook 7

Barbers Hill 21, Manvel 13

Baytown Lee 31, Goose Creek Memorial 14

Baytown Sterling 40, Galena Park 10

C. E. King 28, Dickinson 14

Huffman Hargrave 34, Furr 6

Iowa Colony 24, Crosby 0

Kingwood Park 30, Dayton 10

North Shore 28, Fort Worth Crowley 13

SATURDAY NIGHT

Channelview at Aldine MacArthur, 6 p.m., W. W. Thorne Stadium in Houston