WEEK TWO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mustangs earn 14-7 over Forest Brook

By DAVID TAYLOR, Managing Editor
A change of venue for the Mustangs didn’t deter them from knocking off the Forest Brook Jaguars Thursday night at Charles Street Stadium in Humble, 14-7.
Senior QB Jose Barron threw for one TD and ran for another to lead all the Mustangs in scoring. Barron connected with Senior receiver Ronnie Nolbert for a 57-yard strike.
Jaguar Landon Robertson found Junior receiver Lashun Gray for a 73-yard TD strike for the Jaguars lone score.
The win evened the Mustangs early record at 1-1 and ruined the Jaguars undefeated 1-0 start to leave them at 1-1.
Aldine will travel to Tully Stadium next Friday to try and improve their record against Northbrook at 7 p.m. Forest Brook will take on Wheatley at 7 p.m.
Here’s the rest of the scores as of Friday night. We’ll update the Saturday scores tomorrow night.
THURSDAY NIGHT
Aldine 14, North Forest 7
Strake Jesuit 32, Aldine Davis 15
FRIDAY NIGHT
Aldine Eisenhower 30, Clear Brook 7
Barbers Hill 21, Manvel 13
Baytown Lee 31, Goose Creek Memorial 14
Baytown Sterling 40, Galena Park 10
C. E. King 28, Dickinson 14
Huffman Hargrave 34, Furr 6
Iowa Colony 24, Crosby 0
Kingwood Park 30, Dayton 10
North Shore 28, Fort Worth Crowley 13
SATURDAY NIGHT
Channelview at Aldine MacArthur, 6 p.m., W. W. Thorne Stadium in Houston
Leave a Comment