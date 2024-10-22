Early Voting underway in Important Election

National, State, and Local Races on the Ballot

HARRIS COUNTY–Early voting started on Monday of this week for the General and Special Elections. Voters the first day could cast their ballots from 7am to 7pm. This year many positions and bonds are on a lengthy ballot, but officials indicate that large numbers of voters are turning out, in excess of similar elections in previous years.

There are a number of highly contested races on both the national and local ballot positions, and polls indicate they are quite close. These include the U.S. President, with Republican Donald Trump facing Democrat Kamala Harris, and for State Senator incumbent Republican Ted Cruz is facing challenger Colin Allred.

Other closely watched races include District Attorney, with Democrat Sean Teare facing Dan Simmons, and for Sheriff incumbent Ed Gonzalez facing Republican Mike Knox.

The Aldine community is watching a race for Harris County Department of Education board, with incumbent Richard Cantu facing a challenger, Danielle Dick. State Senator Carol Alvarado is facing challenger Republican Martha Fierro. Other local office holders Armando Walle and Senfronia Thompson, both state representatives, are running unopposed.

In County offices, two county commissioners are up for reelection. Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis faces Republican Gerry Vander-lyn, and Pct. 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey faces Democrat Saleem Malik. For District Attorney Sean Teare faces Dan Simons, and for County Attorney incumbent Christian Menefee faces Republican Jacqueline Smith.

The Harris County Flood Control District is asking for approval of a 50% tax increase to pay for additional flood protection, and the Houston School District has two propositions on the ballot for Bonds. They are asking approval of $3.960 billion for new school buildings, and $440 million for upgrades to technology infrastructure.