Walle holds Town Hall with Community

ALDINE–State Representative Armando Walle held a Town Hall last Wednesday evening, Oct. 9th with a large and interested crowd attending.

Walle made his presentation in two parts, first discussing the workings of the State Legislature, and then focusing on his work on various committees and how this benefits the citizens of the Aldine area and his district, TX 140.

Walle started by introducing his history for those who might not be familiar with him. He grew up in Aldine, graduated from MacArthur High, and after working for City Councilwoman Carol Galloway, and US Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee and Gene Green, decided he wanted to be involved in public service. In 2008 he ran for State Representative, and has held that position for 16 years.

Walle went on to explain the particulars of the state legislature, and how bills of local interest navigate through the process.

One point he emphasized was that bills are often a reflection of citizens’ desire or needs, often expressed at meetings such as this Town Hall. “You have an advocate with us” he said.

Walle pointed out that he has been in the House long enough for his seniority to be an assett in getting his legislation passed. An example he gave was his bill to get $18 million for a Detention Basin at Aldine Westfield to reduce flooding in the area.

The next session of the Legislature will starts in January of 2025, and last for 140 days. The Budget will be approximately $230 Billion for a two year period, and he pointed out that he is on the Appropriations Committee, and the Budget Committee. This puts him in a position to bring more benefits to his Aldine district.

The major drivers of budget considerations, Walle said, are Education, Public Health, and Infrastructure such as drainage and roads and bridges.

Walle plans on filing 30 to 40 bills, and these will include housing, child protection, concrete batch plants, food insecurity, noise ordinance, and healthcare coverage. He emphasized that it is important for citizens to help by testifying at the committee hearings.

Walle pointed out that actually the only bill that the legislature MUST pass if the Budget, required by the state constitution. The state cannot have a deficit budget. He noted that most state income comes from a Sales Tax, and unlike many states there is no Income Tax, also a requirement of the state constitution. I

n the Question & Answer period that followed, the subject of School Vouchers was asked. Walle noted that Governor Abbott wanted this to pass, and had more support than last year, but that the outcome is “still a toss-up” due to firm resistance to the idea, and pressure from advocates of public school funding, not private.

An interesting question from a pastor in the audience, was whether Walle was interested in the Speaker’s position. His response was “Maybe. It’s a Cool Job” but he pointed out that as a Democrat he would need a coalition of backers including Republicans, and this has proven hard to get for any previous candidates.

Another question was the status of a nurse reciprocity bill, which Walle said he was interested in passing, but no word on progress yet.

Another interesting question was about the status of securing a new major grocery store for the East Aldine Town Center site. Walle talked about the disappointment when HEB failed to follow their commitment to provide a store, but he said they District and his office is actively pursuing other prospects.

On Concrete batch plants, he said he has bills to monitor their emissions, stiffen TCEQ permitting, and not allowing multiple plants in close proximity. He asked the public to help by testifying at hearings.