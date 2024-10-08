East Aldine enjoys Tejano Night

TEJANO CONCERT NIGHT at East Aldine drew hundreds of persons at the Amphitheater, as seen above. Music was presented by Ram Herrera, The Home Town Boys, Los Bye, Los Prietos de nuevo leon, and more music by DJ Lumbre. Dance performances were presented by Ballet Folklorico El Potosi. Lots of food was available, too, with food trucks on site. There was also a Toy Drive by Toys In Da Hood and GS Customs.

The audience was invited to bring a chair, and spread out on the lawn of the amphitheater, for 5 hours of music, dancing, socializing with neighbors, and more, all presented free by the East Aldine District, and sponsors Toys in dia Hood, Ballet Folklorico Beauties, JCC Promotions, GS Customs, Lone Star College East Aldine Center, and Aurodi Productions. (Photos courtesy of EV1 Pro, East Aldine District, and Monica Campos.